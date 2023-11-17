Close
BRONCOS

Vikings playing it coy on Justin Jefferson’s status against Broncos

Nov 17, 2023, 2:41 PM

Justin Jefferson...

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t saying much about if Justin Jefferson will play on Sunday night in a huge game against the Denver Broncos.

Minnesota is officially listing the star wide receiver as questionable, after he was limited in practice on Friday. It marks the third straight day Jefferson wasn’t able to participate in full.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 First-Team All-Pro hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Chiefs when he suffered a hamstring injury. Jefferson’s been on IR, although his 21-day window to return was activated last week.

It truly feels like a coin flip if he’ll line up against Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II on Sunday Night Football. “PS2” almost completely shut down Buffalo stud Stefon Diggs a week ago.

When pressed about Jefferson after practice on Friday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was coy.

This is good gamesmanship from the Vikings, because why tip their hand to the Broncos? Sean Payton said Denver is preparing as if Jefferson will go, but really it makes them have to install two different gameplans. Jefferson is that much of a difference maker.

It could come down to the wire on Sunday night, with the Vikings not having to announce inactives until 90-minutes before kickoff. Both teams are looking to extend winning streaks, and if Jefferson plays could go a long way toward determining who emerges victorious.

