AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche turn it around

Nov 17, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

What have the Colorado Avalanche done better in their last two wins?

Avalanche

Patrick Kane Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Report: Avalanche among the teams “in the mix” on Patrick Kane

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports teams are telling her they believe the Avalanche are "in the mix" for Patrick Kane, along with a few other clubs

6 hours ago

Jared Bednar...

Mike Evans

Do back-to-back wins mean the Avs have escaped the doldrums?

An 8-2 loss to the Blues still stings, but wins over the Kraken and Ducks show that the Avalanche know how to respond to adversity

11 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche struggles continue

Mike Evans dives into the recent problematic performances of the Colorado Avalanche and gives his take on their areas of improvement.

4 days ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lose backup goalie Pavel Francouz for entire season

Pavel Francouz hadn't played this year, and it was clear he was going to be out for a bit, but this is a blow no matter how you slice it

5 days ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

Avalanche give brutal update on health of forward Artturi Lehkonen

Head coach Jared Bednar announced Artturi Lehkonen would miss "weeks" due to a scary collision into the boards against the Kraken

6 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Seattle Struggles

Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.

7 days ago

