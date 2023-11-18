Mile High Hockey: Avalanche turn it around
Nov 17, 2023, 6:00 PM
What have the Colorado Avalanche done better in their last two wins?
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports teams are telling her they believe the Avalanche are "in the mix" for Patrick Kane, along with a few other clubs
6 hours ago
An 8-2 loss to the Blues still stings, but wins over the Kraken and Ducks show that the Avalanche know how to respond to adversity
11 hours ago
Mike Evans dives into the recent problematic performances of the Colorado Avalanche and gives his take on their areas of improvement.
4 days ago
Pavel Francouz hadn't played this year, and it was clear he was going to be out for a bit, but this is a blow no matter how you slice it
5 days ago
Head coach Jared Bednar announced Artturi Lehkonen would miss "weeks" due to a scary collision into the boards against the Kraken
6 days ago
Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.
7 days ago