Black and Gold Weekly: Michael Westbrook
Nov 15, 2023, 6:00 PM
Charles Johnson welcomes Michael Westbrook to the show to discuss the CU Buffs and how they will perform in their last two games of the season.
Nov 15, 2023, 6:00 PM
Charles Johnson welcomes Michael Westbrook to the show to discuss the CU Buffs and how they will perform in their last two games of the season.
CJ welcomes CU women’s basketball coach JR Payne to the show to discuss their win against the number 1 ranked LSU Tigers.
6 days ago
Chad Brown joins the show to discuss how the rest of the season will look for the CU Buffs.
13 days ago
CJ catches up with Buffs linebackers coach Andre' Hart after the Buffs bye week
21 days ago
Darian Hagan joins the show to share some of his experiences as a CU quarterback and gives his take on how the rest of the season will look.
1 month ago
James Merilatt joins the show to discuss the radical impact that Coach Prime has had in Boulder both on and off the football field.
1 month ago
CJ welcomes Jeremy Bloom to the show to discuss CU’s performance against Oregon, what to expect from the USC game, and how CU needs to do everything in their power to keep Coach Prime a Buff forever.
2 months ago