Black and Gold Weekly: Chad Brown
Nov 2, 2023, 11:52 AM
Chad Brown joins the show to discuss how the rest of the season will look for the CU Buffs.
CJ catches up with Buffs linebackers coach Andre' Hart after the Buffs bye week
8 days ago
The public seems to have the Broncos already sending players packing, but most often trades don’t happen until the deadline nears.
17 days ago
Darian Hagan joins the show to share some of his experiences as a CU quarterback and gives his take on how the rest of the season will look.
22 days ago
The Broncos officially formalized something that has been obvious for some time, making CEO Greg Penner the “controlling owner” of the club.
22 days ago
James Merilatt joins the show to discuss the radical impact that Coach Prime has had in Boulder both on and off the football field.
29 days ago
CJ welcomes Jeremy Bloom to the show to discuss CU’s performance against Oregon, what to expect from the USC game, and how CU needs to do everything in their power to keep Coach Prime a Buff forever.
1 month ago