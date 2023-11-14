Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche struggles continue

Nov 13, 2023, 10:08 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans dives into the recent problematic performances of the Colorado Avalanche and gives his take on their areas of improvement.

Avalanche

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lose backup goalie Pavel Francouz for entire season

Pavel Francouz hadn't played this year, and it was clear he was going to be out for a bit, but this is a blow no matter how you slice it

1 day ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

Avalanche give brutal update on health of forward Artturi Lehkonen

Head coach Jared Bednar announced Artturi Lehkonen would miss "weeks" due to a scary collision into the boards against the Kraken

3 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Seattle Struggles

Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.

3 days ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen taken to hospital after scary play

The incident occurred in the second period as Artturi Lehkonen got hit by Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak and went head first into the boards

4 days ago

Peter McNab...

Will Petersen

Avalanche rename broadcast booth after late, great Peter McNab

During their game with Seattle, the Avs honored McNab with a heartfelt tribute, renaming their TV home the "Peter McNab Broadcast Booth"

4 days ago

Ross Colton...

Will Petersen

Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine

On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Ross Colton due to his crosscheck to the face of Timo Meier

6 days ago

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche struggles continue