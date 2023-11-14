Mile High Hockey: Avalanche struggles continue
Nov 13, 2023, 10:08 PM
Mike Evans dives into the recent problematic performances of the Colorado Avalanche and gives his take on their areas of improvement.
Pavel Francouz hadn't played this year, and it was clear he was going to be out for a bit, but this is a blow no matter how you slice it
1 day ago
Head coach Jared Bednar announced Artturi Lehkonen would miss "weeks" due to a scary collision into the boards against the Kraken
3 days ago
Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.
3 days ago
The incident occurred in the second period as Artturi Lehkonen got hit by Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak and went head first into the boards
4 days ago
During their game with Seattle, the Avs honored McNab with a heartfelt tribute, renaming their TV home the "Peter McNab Broadcast Booth"
4 days ago
On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Ross Colton due to his crosscheck to the face of Timo Meier
6 days ago