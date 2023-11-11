Mile High Hockey: Seattle Struggles
Nov 10, 2023, 6:00 PM
Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.
The incident occurred in the second period as Artturi Lehkonen got hit by Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak and went head first into the boards
10 hours ago
During their game with Seattle, the Avs honored McNab with a heartfelt tribute, renaming their TV home the "Peter McNab Broadcast Booth"
1 day ago
On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Ross Colton due to his crosscheck to the face of Timo Meier
2 days ago
The Avs were not up for the challenge in Vegas, as a 7-0 beatdown by the Golden Knights led to way more questions than answers. Plus, some fun alumni news and remembering a legend. Join Rachel and Will!
4 days ago
Reporters spotted Joe Sakic and Milan Hejduk on the ice at Family Sports with Peter Forsberg, along with some other Avalanche alumni
4 days ago
The wizardry of Brenton Doyle in center field for the Rockies this year resulted in the rookie earning a Gold Glove award.
5 days ago