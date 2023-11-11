Close
AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Seattle Struggles

Nov 10, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Ray Ferraro joins the show to discuss the struggles the Avalanche have had against the Seattle Kraken, and what the Avs can do to improve the rest of the season.

Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen taken to hospital after scary play

The incident occurred in the second period as Artturi Lehkonen got hit by Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak and went head first into the boards

10 hours ago

Peter McNab...

Will Petersen

Avalanche rename broadcast booth after late, great Peter McNab

During their game with Seattle, the Avs honored McNab with a heartfelt tribute, renaming their TV home the "Peter McNab Broadcast Booth"

1 day ago

Ross Colton...

Will Petersen

Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine

On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Ross Colton due to his crosscheck to the face of Timo Meier

2 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: A 7-0 smackdown

The Avs were not up for the challenge in Vegas, as a 7-0 beatdown by the Golden Knights led to way more questions than answers. Plus, some fun alumni news and remembering a legend. Join Rachel and Will!

4 days ago

DENVER - MARCH 23: Peter Forsberg #21 of the Colorado Avalanche waits for the puck to drop on a fac...

Will Petersen

Peter Forsberg is back in Denver, skating with former teammates

Reporters spotted Joe Sakic and Milan Hejduk on the ice at Family Sports with Peter Forsberg, along with some other Avalanche alumni

4 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

Andrew Mason

Rockies rookie Brenton Doyle pockets Gold Glove award

The wizardry of Brenton Doyle in center field for the Rockies this year resulted in the rookie earning a Gold Glove award.

5 days ago

