Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton expects Greg Dulcich to return this season

Nov 9, 2023, 4:33 PM

Greg Dulcich...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tight end Greg Dulcich is deep into his fourth injured-reserve stint in his two professional seasons. To this point, the UCLA product has missed more regular-season games (13) than he’s played (12), including six games on injured reserve this season.

He’s also not eligible to return for another two weeks.

But Broncos coach Sean Payton doesn’t think that Dulcich’s season is done.

“Yeah, I think we’ll see him this year,” Payton said after practice Thursday.

But that being said, the Broncos are taking their time with Dulcich in the wake of a fourth injured-reserve stint and a fifth hamstring injury overall for Dulcich since they drafted him in April 2022.

“There’s a process,” Payton explained. “He’s one of those guys that, man, is working his tail off. He’s seen specialists.”

In the process, Payton said the Broncos are examining multiple aspects of Dulcich’s motion and frame.

“You also look closely at other things. The gait, how much weight should he be at? He’s a little heavier than in college, like most players. So, all of that stuff we’re working in.

“But he obviously is making progress.”

THE BRONCOS ARE MISSING GREG DULCICH

And in Payton’s eyes, that progress is enough to believe that Greg Dulcich can return.

Without Dulcich, the Broncos’ tight-end complement has been among the least-productive in the league from a pass-catching perspective. Adam Trautman leads Broncos tight ends in receptions and receiving yardage — with a modest 11 catches for 69 yards. Trautman, a fourth-year veteran, also has the only touchdown from the position group.

Collectively Trautman, Chris Manhertz and rookie Nate Adkins have a combined 16 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Dulcich has 3 catches for 25 yards in minimal work due to the hamstring problems.

But if Payton’s crystal ball is accurate, Dulcich’s on-field work for 2023 is not done just yet.

Broncos

Russell Wilson, Von Miller...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson knows Von Miller is one of the best to ever do it

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Bills linebacker Von Miller have crossed paths plenty of times, some good and some bad

20 minutes ago

Broncos...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton knows Broncos can either get hot, or fall back into ‘rut’

The Bills are just 2-3 in their last five games, and both wins got dicey at the end; Sean Payton knows the Broncos need to capitalize on that

2 hours ago

Von Miller...

Jake Shapiro

Von Miller hopes to turn back the clock against Broncos on Monday

Von Miller hopes to be the vintage version of himself on Monday when the longtime Denver Bronco faces his old team for the first time

3 hours ago

Broncos defense...

Andrew Mason

Can Broncos defense continue to bend — and not break?

The bend-but-don't-break equation has worked for the Broncos defense so far -- but can it keep pointing them to prosperity?

15 hours ago

Garett Bolles...

Cecil Lammey

How has the Broncos offensive line become the strength of the team?

Entering Week 10, it’s obvious that the Broncos offensive line has become the strength of the team. How did they get there? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss on “Orange and Blue Today.” Follow @CecilLammey

24 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For the first time in years, Broncos offensive line is a team strength

Long a Broncos weakness, the team's offensive line is becoming a strength in recent weeks.

2 days ago

Sean Payton expects Greg Dulcich to return this season