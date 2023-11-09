Sean Payton expects Greg Dulcich to return this season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tight end Greg Dulcich is deep into his fourth injured-reserve stint in his two professional seasons. To this point, the UCLA product has missed more regular-season games (13) than he’s played (12), including six games on injured reserve this season.

He’s also not eligible to return for another two weeks.

But Broncos coach Sean Payton doesn’t think that Dulcich’s season is done.

“Yeah, I think we’ll see him this year,” Payton said after practice Thursday.

But that being said, the Broncos are taking their time with Dulcich in the wake of a fourth injured-reserve stint and a fifth hamstring injury overall for Dulcich since they drafted him in April 2022.

“There’s a process,” Payton explained. “He’s one of those guys that, man, is working his tail off. He’s seen specialists.”

In the process, Payton said the Broncos are examining multiple aspects of Dulcich’s motion and frame.

“You also look closely at other things. The gait, how much weight should he be at? He’s a little heavier than in college, like most players. So, all of that stuff we’re working in.

“But he obviously is making progress.”

THE BRONCOS ARE MISSING GREG DULCICH

And in Payton’s eyes, that progress is enough to believe that Greg Dulcich can return.

Without Dulcich, the Broncos’ tight-end complement has been among the least-productive in the league from a pass-catching perspective. Adam Trautman leads Broncos tight ends in receptions and receiving yardage — with a modest 11 catches for 69 yards. Trautman, a fourth-year veteran, also has the only touchdown from the position group.

Collectively Trautman, Chris Manhertz and rookie Nate Adkins have a combined 16 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Dulcich has 3 catches for 25 yards in minimal work due to the hamstring problems.

But if Payton’s crystal ball is accurate, Dulcich’s on-field work for 2023 is not done just yet.