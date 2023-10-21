Greg Dulcich heads back to IR; Baron Browning good to go

The obvious roster move became official Saturday, as the Broncos activated Baron Browning from the physically-unable-to-perform list, while moving Greg Dulcich to injured reserve to create the necessary roster spot.

Browning practiced in each of the last three weeks as part of a ramping-up process permitted for players who start the season on the PUP list. Teams have a 21-day window to decide whether to restore a player on the PUP list to the primary roster or keep them on the PUP list for the balance of the year.

Baron Browning says the Broncos’ edge-rusher room is “just hungry.” And while he appreciates what the departed veterans brought to the room, he says, “I think it’s just time for the young guys to step up … and just take advantage of the opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/nuSzrYrRt8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 21, 2023

By this week, there appeared to be no question as to whether Browning would return. He moved well during the practices, catching the attention of coaches and teammates.

“You can see his explosiveness,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Friday.

Added defensive lineman Zach Allen: “He’s as athletic as any outside ‘backer I’ve played with. We’re able to rush in waves, and even if ‘Coop’ (Jonathon Cooper) and (Nik) Bonitto get tired — and they’ve been doing a fantastic job — you kind of keep the pressure on them all four downs.

Zach Allen on the return of Baron Browning to the Broncos defense: pic.twitter.com/n6dP5syVgE — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 20, 2023

“It’s been a great week with him, and I’m definitely really to [see him] on Sunday.”

AS FOR GREG DULCICH …

A second-year tight end, Greg Dulcich suffered his fifth hamstring injury in his 18 months as a Bronco in the Oct. 12 defeat at Kansas City. He lasted just 11 plays against the Chiefs after seeing 21 snaps in the Sept. 10 loss to Las Vegas before incurring the hamstring injury that sent him to injured reserve for Weeks 2-5.

Dulcich did not practice this week. What’s more, he didn’t even work on the north practice field reserved for players rehabilitating from injuries. Neither Dulcich nor slot cornerback K’Waun Williams worked on that field during the periods of practices open to media viewing this week. Friday brought news that Williams would undergo a second foot surgery, likely ending his season.

The 2022 third-round pick will miss at least the next four games, meaning his earliest possible return would be Nov. 26 against Cleveland. By that point, Dulcich would have missed more games in his career — 15 — than he’s played (12).

This will be Dulcich’s fourth separate stint on injured reserve in just two NFL seasons.

THE UPS AND DOWNS OF LIL’JORDAN HUMPHREY

The Broncos also announced they will activate Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. The wide receiver has been the subject of a flurry of roster moves this season, going back and forth between the practice squad and the 53-player roster. However, that has not kept Humphrey from playing in every game so far this season.

This will mark the third time the Broncos used a practice-squad elevation on Humphrey. The Broncos bumped him up for Week 1 against Las Vegas and again last week in Kansas City. Denver released Humphrey and re-signed him to the practice squad before the Chiefs game to make room for Dulcich, who the Broncos activated from injured reserve.

But if the Broncos want Humphrey in uniform after this game, they will have to place him back on the 53-player roster. Teams are permitted three practice-squad elevations per player per season, and with Saturday’s move, they reached their limit for Humphrey.

