Sean Payton knows Broncos can either get hot, or fall back into ‘rut’

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows this week’s game is huge for his team.

At 3-5, the Broncos have won two in a row, but are stuck at 15th out of 16 teams in the AFC.

Still, they weren’t sellers at the NFL trade deadline and sit just two games back of the final playoff spot in the conference. Any hopes of making the postseason don’t hinge on a Monday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills, but a victory would go a long way toward making that goal more realistic.

“I think it’s important what needs to happen week to week, so you’re not just a win one, lose one, win two, lose two (type team). What’s required mentally and physically to play your best,” Payton said.

And for Denver, an upset in Buffalo would put them on a winning streak. It’s been a long time since a Broncos team has had a meaningful one of those, but Payton knows this game presents a big challenge.

“This a team that’s been contending for however many of the last years and coming off a tough loss. It’s always a tough place to play historically when you look at the stadium, especially this time of the year,” Payton said.

The Bills are just 2-3 in their last five games, and both wins against the Giants and Buccaneers got dicey at the end. They’ve been a Super Bowl contender of late, but look vulnerable. The Broncos need to try to capitalize on that.

“The attention to the details, the preparation. All the little things that we have to be maniacal with. I use that term, a fine line between a groove and a rut. You’re always that one step away from one or the other. That sense of urgency,” Payton said.

A groove would be nice for the Broncos. If they can get to 4-5 with upcoming home games against the Vikings and Browns, anything can happen.

It’s a pivotal point in their season. And the time is now to start stacking victories.