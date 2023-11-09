Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton knows Broncos can either get hot, or fall back into ‘rut’

Nov 9, 2023, 2:57 PM

Broncos...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows this week’s game is huge for his team.

At 3-5, the Broncos have won two in a row, but are stuck at 15th out of 16 teams in the AFC.

Still, they weren’t sellers at the NFL trade deadline and sit just two games back of the final playoff spot in the conference. Any hopes of making the postseason don’t hinge on a Monday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills, but a victory would go a long way toward making that goal more realistic.

“I think it’s important what needs to happen week to week, so you’re not just a win one, lose one, win two, lose two (type team). What’s required mentally and physically to play your best,” Payton said.

And for Denver, an upset in Buffalo would put them on a winning streak. It’s been a long time since a Broncos team has had a meaningful one of those, but Payton knows this game presents a big challenge.

“This a team that’s been contending for however many of the last years and coming off a tough loss. It’s always a tough place to play historically when you look at the stadium, especially this time of the year,” Payton said.

The Bills are just 2-3 in their last five games, and both wins against the Giants and Buccaneers got dicey at the end. They’ve been a Super Bowl contender of late, but look vulnerable. The Broncos need to try to capitalize on that.

“The attention to the details, the preparation. All the little things that we have to be maniacal with. I use that term, a fine line between a groove and a rut. You’re always that one step away from one or the other. That sense of urgency,” Payton said.

A groove would be nice for the Broncos. If they can get to 4-5 with upcoming home games against the Vikings and Browns, anything can happen.

It’s a pivotal point in their season. And the time is now to start stacking victories.

Broncos

Justin Simmons Von Miller Broncos...

Will Petersen

Broncos’ Justin Simmons sees some Von Miller in Baron Browning

Simmons was clear no one can compare with Broncos legend Von Miller, but when asked if Browning possesses some of the same traits, he agreed

1 hour ago

Courtland Sutton...

Cecil Lammey

Who can be the second-half MVP for the Denver Broncos in 2023?

Coming out of the bye in Week 9, who can be the second-half MVP for the Denver Broncos? Follow @CecilLammey

1 hour ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton expects Greg Dulcich to return this season

Greg Dulcich is two games into what will be at least a 4-game stint on injured reserve, but Sean Payton believes his season is not done.

1 hour ago

Russell Wilson, Von Miller...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson knows Von Miller is one of the best to ever do it

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Bills linebacker Von Miller have crossed paths plenty of times, some good and some bad

2 hours ago

Von Miller...

Jake Shapiro

Von Miller hopes to turn back the clock against Broncos on Monday

Von Miller hopes to be the vintage version of himself on Monday when the longtime Denver Bronco faces his old team for the first time

5 hours ago

Broncos defense...

Andrew Mason

Can Broncos defense continue to bend — and not break?

The bend-but-don't-break equation has worked for the Broncos defense so far -- but can it keep pointing them to prosperity?

16 hours ago

Sean Payton knows Broncos can either get hot, or fall back into ‘rut’