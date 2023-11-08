Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine

Nov 8, 2023, 11:29 AM

Ross Colton...

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton had an eventful night against the New Jersey Devils.

He scored a goal to put the Avs up 2-1, then later was assessed two penalties in a matter of seconds and kicked out of the game.

Colton first hit Devils defenseman Luke Hughes hard into the boards, earning a two-minute minor. Then moments later, he clipped New Jersey’s Timo Meier in the face with a crosscheck and was assessed a five-minute major. That came with a game misconduct, and Colton was sent off the ice for the evening.

Here’s the sequence if you missed it.

On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Colton due to the crosscheck to Meier. It’s the maximum amount allowed under the CBA. However, the penalty just being financial means Colton avoids a suspension.

For what it’s worth, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar had Colton’s back after the game. He pointed out the Meier also had his stick in a high position, and Colton was simply defending himself.

The Avs and Devils played a wild game at Ball Arena, with Colorado ultimately prevailing by a final score of 6-3. They’ll host Seattle on Thursday night, looking to remain unbeaten at home and improve their 8-3-0 overall record.

And Colton will be out there with the rest of the guys, just a little lighter in the wallet.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: A 7-0 smackdown

The Avs were not up for the challenge in Vegas, as a 7-0 beatdown by the Golden Knights led to way more questions than answers. Plus, some fun alumni news and remembering a legend. Join Rachel and Will!

2 days ago

DENVER - MARCH 23: Peter Forsberg #21 of the Colorado Avalanche waits for the puck to drop on a fac...

Will Petersen

Peter Forsberg is back in Denver, skating with former teammates

Reporters spotted Joe Sakic and Milan Hejduk on the ice at Family Sports with Peter Forsberg, along with some other Avalanche alumni

2 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

Andrew Mason

Rockies rookie Brenton Doyle pockets Gold Glove award

The wizardry of Brenton Doyle in center field for the Rockies this year resulted in the rookie earning a Gold Glove award.

3 days ago

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Paul Stastny #26 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on against the Anaheim ...

Will Petersen

A great former Colorado Avalanche player calls it a career

Paul Stastny made the NHL All-Rookie Team with the Avs and was selected to the All-Star Game; he scored at least 20 goals in six seasons

7 days ago

Cale Makar Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche practice without two of their best defensemen

Absent from Avalanche practice were superstar Cale Makar and fellow defenseman Bowen Byram; head coach Jared Bednar isn't too concerned

8 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Adrian Dater

Adrian Dater joins the show to discuss all things Avalanche after the team lost their last two games.

9 days ago

Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine