Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton had an eventful night against the New Jersey Devils.

He scored a goal to put the Avs up 2-1, then later was assessed two penalties in a matter of seconds and kicked out of the game.

Colton first hit Devils defenseman Luke Hughes hard into the boards, earning a two-minute minor. Then moments later, he clipped New Jersey’s Timo Meier in the face with a crosscheck and was assessed a five-minute major. That came with a game misconduct, and Colton was sent off the ice for the evening.

Here’s the sequence if you missed it.

Luke Hughes has gone to the Devils' locker room after a hit and crosscheck to the face by Colton. Colton was assessed a minor penalty and five minutes and a game misconduct pic.twitter.com/IEsbww0e2m — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2023

On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Colton due to the crosscheck to Meier. It’s the maximum amount allowed under the CBA. However, the penalty just being financial means Colton avoids a suspension.

For what it’s worth, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar had Colton’s back after the game. He pointed out the Meier also had his stick in a high position, and Colton was simply defending himself.

Jared Bednar wasn't a fan of the major penalty and game misconduct call on Ross Colton. Here's his full quote: #Avs pic.twitter.com/sCteAHuEfs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 8, 2023

The Avs and Devils played a wild game at Ball Arena, with Colorado ultimately prevailing by a final score of 6-3. They’ll host Seattle on Thursday night, looking to remain unbeaten at home and improve their 8-3-0 overall record.

And Colton will be out there with the rest of the guys, just a little lighter in the wallet.