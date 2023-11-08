Avalanche center Ross Colton avoids suspension, but hit with fine
Nov 8, 2023, 11:29 AM
(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton had an eventful night against the New Jersey Devils.
He scored a goal to put the Avs up 2-1, then later was assessed two penalties in a matter of seconds and kicked out of the game.
Colton first hit Devils defenseman Luke Hughes hard into the boards, earning a two-minute minor. Then moments later, he clipped New Jersey’s Timo Meier in the face with a crosscheck and was assessed a five-minute major. That came with a game misconduct, and Colton was sent off the ice for the evening.
Here’s the sequence if you missed it.
Luke Hughes has gone to the Devils' locker room after a hit and crosscheck to the face by Colton.
Colton was assessed a minor penalty and five minutes and a game misconduct pic.twitter.com/IEsbww0e2m
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2023
On Wednesday, NHL Player Safety announced a $5,000 fine for Colton due to the crosscheck to Meier. It’s the maximum amount allowed under the CBA. However, the penalty just being financial means Colton avoids a suspension.
For what it’s worth, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar had Colton’s back after the game. He pointed out the Meier also had his stick in a high position, and Colton was simply defending himself.
Jared Bednar wasn't a fan of the major penalty and game misconduct call on Ross Colton. Here's his full quote: #Avs pic.twitter.com/sCteAHuEfs
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 8, 2023
The Avs and Devils played a wild game at Ball Arena, with Colorado ultimately prevailing by a final score of 6-3. They’ll host Seattle on Thursday night, looking to remain unbeaten at home and improve their 8-3-0 overall record.
And Colton will be out there with the rest of the guys, just a little lighter in the wallet.