Peter Forsberg is back in Denver, skating with former teammates

Colorado Avalanche legend Peter Forsberg was in Denver on Monday, skating with some former teammates at Family Sports Center.

Forsberg is slated to play in the NHL “Legends Classic” next Sunday as part of the festivities surrounding new inductees going into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

And he was joined by some big names to get prepared. Reporters spotted Joe Sakic and Milan Hejduk on the ice with Forsberg, along with some other Avalanche alumni.

Petet Forsberg is on the ice right now. Sakic about to join him, along with a lot of Avalanche alumni. pic.twitter.com/gjQzSaoyUC — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) November 6, 2023

On the ice in Denver… Peter Forsberg pic.twitter.com/vE3QGayuOL — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 6, 2023

Hejduk and Forsberg, together again. pic.twitter.com/YXVpnjCJGu — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) November 6, 2023

Forsberg, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, will skate on “Team Oates” in Toronto, captained by long-time NHL center Adam Oates.

It’s amazing to see No. 21 back in Colorado, after he provided so many good memories for Avs fans over the years. Forsberg came with the team from Quebec, and played in an Avalanche sweater from 1995-2004. He briefly returned for 11 games total in the 2007-2008 season and in 2010-2011.

An unbelievably skilled player, Forsberg scored 217 goals and had 538 assists with the Avs and Nordiques. He helped win two Stanley Cups with Colorado, but couldn’t play in the 2001 Final due to a ruptured spleen.

It’s great to see guys like Sakic (who obviously still works for the Avs) and Hejduk come out to skate with their former teammate. All these years later, and these guys are still tight. Forsberg, of course, is welcome back home in Colorado whenever he likes.