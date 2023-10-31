Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Denver Nuggets players and staff get all dressed up for Halloween

Oct 31, 2023, 3:57 PM

Denver Nuggets fans...

Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Jackie Moon, Taylor Swift, a dinosaur, a pirate and of course The Joker—the Denver Nuggets weren’t messing around when it came to Halloween on Tuesday as the team traveled to Minnesota.

The Nuggets haven’t messed around on the court either, leading for 95% of the team’s minutes thus far and getting off to a 4-0 start. The defending NBA champions have said for a while that one of their keys is camaraderie and that showed off as they boarded the team jet to the twin cities.

The winner probably was DeAndre Jordan who will upset Broncos Country by sporting a Kansas City Chiefs jacket but hilariously dressed as popstar Taylor Swift, who is dating the team’s tight end Travis Kelce.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went as Michael Myers, Aaron Gordon a pirate, Reggie Jackson a dinosaur and Michael Malone was a championship gorilla. As for Nikola Jokic, who said he would not dress up after Monday’s win, he went in a very common costume in Denver this year: Jokic.

The Nuggets take on playoff foe Minnesota on Wednesday.

***

Nuggets

James Harden against the Los Angeles Clippers...

Jake Shapiro

New west superteam? Clippers get former MVP in blockbuster trade

The Nuggets may have a new team to check in on in their rearview as the NBA's West continues in the attempt to catch the reigning champions

18 hours ago

Denver Nuggets In-Season Tournament at Ball Arena...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets will have new colorful court for In-Season Tournament

The Nuggets are going all in on Mile High City branding, throwing "5280" on their new jerseys and the freshly painted court they'll use for the In-Season Tournament

1 day ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime was so inspired by Nuggets, he gave Buffs a speech

Deion Sanders was inspired by the Denver Nuggets season opener on Tuesday night as they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on ring night

5 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: An emotional Nikola Jokić

Zach Bye reacts to the first win of the season and an emotional Nikola Jokić on ring night. Plus what the small moment means for the big picture.

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic All-Star Game...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic won’t be the last pick at this year’s NBA All-Star Game

Nobody picks Nikola Jokic as the big man kept ending up last in the All-Star game draft done by the captains, that won't happen again

6 days ago

Jamal Murray Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray has priceless reaction to ‘who’s your daddy’ chant

Nuggets fans had a simple question for the Lakers in the closing moments of the opening night 119-107 win, "who's your daddy?"

6 days ago

Denver Nuggets players and staff get all dressed up for Halloween