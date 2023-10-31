Denver Nuggets players and staff get all dressed up for Halloween

Jackie Moon, Taylor Swift, a dinosaur, a pirate and of course The Joker—the Denver Nuggets weren’t messing around when it came to Halloween on Tuesday as the team traveled to Minnesota.

The Nuggets haven’t messed around on the court either, leading for 95% of the team’s minutes thus far and getting off to a 4-0 start. The defending NBA champions have said for a while that one of their keys is camaraderie and that showed off as they boarded the team jet to the twin cities.

Scenes from the tarmac 👻 pic.twitter.com/WUSRHYkbIP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

The winner probably was DeAndre Jordan who will upset Broncos Country by sporting a Kansas City Chiefs jacket but hilariously dressed as popstar Taylor Swift, who is dating the team’s tight end Travis Kelce.

Cherry lips, crystal skies 💄 pic.twitter.com/qahkLMcUlq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went as Michael Myers, Aaron Gordon a pirate, Reggie Jackson a dinosaur and Michael Malone was a championship gorilla. As for Nikola Jokic, who said he would not dress up after Monday’s win, he went in a very common costume in Denver this year: Jokic.

For those speculating pic.twitter.com/szmeq5n7s5 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

The Nuggets take on playoff foe Minnesota on Wednesday.

