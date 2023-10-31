Russell Wilson went as Coach Prime to Broncos Halloween party

It seems like everyone in Colorado has Coach Prime fever, including Denver Broncos starting QB Russell Wilson.

Fresh off a great win over the Kansas City Chiefs, it looks like the team had a Halloween party on either Sunday night or Monday night. And Wilson was the first to show his outfit off, posting on social media on Tuesday morning.

He went dressed as Deion Sanders, head coach of the CU Buffs.

Between the cowboy hat, sunglasses, hoodie and chain, Wilson pretty much nails it. There’s some other good outfits in there as well. With the Broncos coming off their biggest victory in a long time, guys could really get into it.

Wilson was also at the Nuggets game on Monday night, so perhaps he went straight from Ball Arena to the get together? Regardless, the Broncos are on their bye week, so they’ve earned some fun.

And with the trade deadline looming in just a matter of hours, a win over Kansas City probably made the party a lot more loose and relaxed. According to head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos are unlikely to make any deals.

As for Wilson, just like Coach Prime, he ain’t hard to find. And he got into the Halloween spirit in a couple of different ways.

