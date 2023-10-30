Close
BRONCOS

Javonte Williams says Broncos trying to “make a Super Bowl run”

Oct 30, 2023, 12:57 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Forget the playoffs, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has bigger dreams.

The team ended their miserable 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs on Sunday, and now at 3-5, Williams is thinking big.

On a conference call with reporters on Monday, Williams said the postseason is the “bare minimum” for this team and he’s thinking about the biggest prize in sports.

Look, it’s good for Williams and the Broncos to be excited. But Super Bowl? Really? Denver is just a handful of plays away from being 1-7 with losses to the Bears and Packers. The win against Kansas City was amazing and a complete team effort, no doubt, but it’s only one victory.

A quick peek at the standings in the AFC has the Broncos at No. 15 out of 16 in the conference. They’re 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, but have a lot of teams to jump. It’s a borderline wild thing to say at this juncture in the season.

Williams has to be feeling nice, however. He’s looking the healthiest he has in a year since shredding his knee last October. Against the Chiefs, he rushed for 85 yards on a robust 27 carries, plus caught three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos have a well-earned bye coming up, riding a two-game winning streak. But if Williams is to be believed, this is just the beginning of a long journey that could go all the way until February.

