Javonte Williams says Broncos trying to “make a Super Bowl run”

Forget the playoffs, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has bigger dreams.

The team ended their miserable 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs on Sunday, and now at 3-5, Williams is thinking big.

On a conference call with reporters on Monday, Williams said the postseason is the “bare minimum” for this team and he’s thinking about the biggest prize in sports.

Javonte Williams: "… If the defense do their job, the offense do their job, we got Marvin Mims back there on special teams, so, I feel like everybody's doing their job. Yeah, I feel like the playoffs — that's just the bare minimum, though. We trying to make a Super Bowl run." pic.twitter.com/h3KLYN04Ev — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 30, 2023

Look, it’s good for Williams and the Broncos to be excited. But Super Bowl? Really? Denver is just a handful of plays away from being 1-7 with losses to the Bears and Packers. The win against Kansas City was amazing and a complete team effort, no doubt, but it’s only one victory.

A quick peek at the standings in the AFC has the Broncos at No. 15 out of 16 in the conference. They’re 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, but have a lot of teams to jump. It’s a borderline wild thing to say at this juncture in the season.

Williams has to be feeling nice, however. He’s looking the healthiest he has in a year since shredding his knee last October. Against the Chiefs, he rushed for 85 yards on a robust 27 carries, plus caught three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos have a well-earned bye coming up, riding a two-game winning streak. But if Williams is to be believed, this is just the beginning of a long journey that could go all the way until February.

