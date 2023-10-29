Close
AVALANCHE

Avs star Cale Makar hits boards awkwardly, leaves game, returns

Oct 29, 2023, 12:43 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

Cale Makar...

(Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

*** This story has been updated below ***

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is in the locker room after a very awkward hit into the boards.

The play happened on Sunday afternoon during the second period with the Buffalo Sabres. Makar took a shot from Sabres winger Kyle Okposo and then lost an edge. His legs twisted at an unfortunate angle and he immediately went to the locker room while trying to catch his breath.

Take a look for yourself.

No penalty was called on the play, although social media was outraged nothing was done about it by the referees.

Nathan MacKinnon lost his cool a few moments later, getting a two-minute penalty to go along with a 10-minute misconduct.

Colorado, who suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday in Pittsburgh, trails Buffalo 3-0 after two periods.

We’ll update this story if head coach Jared Bednar provides a status update on Makar postgame, or if he potentially returns to the ice.

(Update 1:05 p.m.) –

Somehow, someway Makar is back on the ice to start the third period in Buffalo. It looks like he dodged a major injury, and Avs fans can breathe a deep sigh of relief.

