There’s a way for Denver to beat KC, and weather could be a factor

The Denver Broncos have a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs coming up on Sunday. It was just two weeks ago that the Chiefs beat them (barely), and the Broncos are still looking to snap their 16-game losing streak to their division rival.

What would it mean to beat the Chiefs? That’s the question on the mind of Broncos Country heading into the weekend.

How will the Broncos attack the Chiefs on both sides of the ball? Let’s take a look.

***

When the Broncos Run the Ball

The Broncos can run the ball effectively, but they still don’t run enough. This has been a common theme for the Broncos this season and for most of the year. Every time I ask RT Mike McGlinchey about whether the team will run more (because they can be successful), the answer is always the same. The team needs sustained drives in order to run the ball more.

Last week, we finally saw RB Javonte Williams look like his old self. Perhaps that’s a sign of things to come with the Broncos’ starter. If in fact Williams is feeling better, now over a year removed from his knee injury, the Broncos should use him as much as they possibly can. Williams still runs with his trademark power, and in the snow which is coming down this weekend, using him as a snow plow should work.

When the team needs a change of pace, Jaleel McLaughlin can be that guy. Now, the team should play him more (as per usual) because almost every time he’s on the field he’s getting the ball. That’s a tell for Sean Payton’s offense, and it’s something he needs to fix by trusting McLaughlin to do more. It mainly comes down to pass protection for McLaughlin to see the field more than a dozen times or so.

This wasn’t even Javonte Williams’ most impressive run (it came on his very next play). Best game so far.

15-82 rushing, 3-14 (4) receiving Had a touchdown on the very first drive called back for OL holding. Should pay off down the stretch for fantasy.

pic.twitter.com/0SAY4u9S75 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 23, 2023

The best plan to beat the Chiefs includes plenty of Williams and McLaughlin. Running the ball will keep the Chiefs’ offense off the field, and it will give the Denver defense much-needed rest because they will have their hands full.

***

When the Broncos Pass the Ball

If the Broncos run the ball (a big if to be sure), that will help their passing game tremendously. Things can work better for QB Russell Wilson, if Payton trusts him to do more. The offense has been vanilla this year as it seems Wilson cannot do exactly what Payton wants him to do. I’d like to see more creativity from this offense, and I believe that Wilson can post better numbers than he did just a couple of weeks ago against the Chiefs (he had fewer than 100 yards passing).

Will the team feature WR Jerry Jeudy? If they do, that might be a sign the team is trying to trade him to WR-needy teams out there like the Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy has skill as a route-runner, but he seems to check out when he’s not the primary target. Jeudy has speed, but the offensive line doesn’t give Wilson much time to throw those downfield routes that Jeudy could run under for big plays. Things seem off with the Broncos and Jeudy, but they can be fixed in this game – perhaps only to trade him away.

The tight ends aren’t going to do much, so I like the idea of using Courtland Sutton in roles similar to what you could’ve done with TE Greg Dulcich. That doesn’t mean Sutton is switching positions, but you can use his big body down the seam where his size and wingspan give him a boost against the coverage. You saw glimpses of what Sutton could do last week in the win over the Green Bay Packers, and I would like to see more in this game.

Russell Wilson finds Courtland Sutton for 30 yards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8jPsZ0H43h — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 22, 2023

Will the team feature Jeudy just to trade him away by Tuesday’s deadline? As Gary Kubiak would say, “we’re fixing to find out.” Featuring Jeudy and setting up deep shots for Wilson could help the team pull off the improbable win.

***

When the Chiefs Run the Ball

The Chiefs have the angriest runner in the league as their starting running back, and Isaih Pacheco will be tough to bring down. The Chiefs were messing around with the Broncos in the last game, and when they did go to Pacheco, he was somewhat bottled up by the Denver defense. They may not face a team who is coasting to a win now that the Chiefs are the away team. If that’s the case, then Pacheco could be used as the team’s battering ram on Sunday.

Pacheco is not only dangerous between the 20s, but he’s someone they can turn to near pay dirt. With so many options on offense, and so much attention paid to TE Travis Kelce, the middle of the field is going to be open for Pacheco to attack. He can take a simple toss play and push his way to the end zone if the team is close. Pacheco is known for his power, but his speed cannot be overlooked. He was the fastest back at the Scouting Combine in 2022, and it still shows up on film even if it’s just on short bursts to the end zone.

When Pacheco needs a breather, the Chiefs can turn to Jerick McKinnon or Clyde Edwards-Helaire. In the snow, a guy with McKinnon’s agility can be dangerous, Sure, the footing is going to be slick for him – but he knows where he’s going and defenders don’t. In this type of snow game, a player like McKinnon may only get a few snaps but if he gets the rock then he’s a threat to score no matter where the line of scrimmage is.

Isiah Pacheco that is the tweet! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RtOJzkxa33 — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) October 28, 2023

Weather could be a factor for both teams on Sunday, but the Chiefs have more of commitment to the run than the Broncos do – and they’re a pass-happy team.

***

When the Chiefs Pass the Ball

With snow in the forecast, will Mother Nature slow down Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and this top-tier passing attack? I doubt it. Only wind could slow down the Chiefs, and Mahomes has already beaten up the Broncos during snow games of the past. The weather is not much of a factor, and it might be a disadvantage for the Broncos as the Chiefs are incredibly explosive.

Kelce will get his – again. Last game out, Kelce had over 100 yards receiving in the first half. I don’t see a way the Broncos defense can slow him down and certainly not shut him down. Perhaps I could be surprised, but in Vance Joseph’s bend-but-don’t-break system, Kelce is the type of player who can break you. The best plan to deal with Kelce is committing two defenders to him in bracket coverage, but the Broncos do not seem intent on doing that.

A difference from the game two weeks ago is that WR Mecole Hardman is back. He signed with the New York Jets this offseason, but the Chiefs brought him back a week ago for a late-round pick swap. Hardman is a gadget player for the Chiefs, but he knows the offense well and is a player you have to be concerned about when he’s on the field.

I also like rookie WR Rashee Rice who seems to be getting better on a weekly basis. The Chiefs are using him more on outside routes, as Yahoo! Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon notes, and that is leading to great success on “dig” routes. Watch for the Chiefs to set up Rice on dig routes against the Broncos because it’s likely to work and make big plays.

Seeing Rashee Rice playing outside was a key hurdle for me pic.twitter.com/91aqUPAtke — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 28, 2023

Kelce will be tough (impossible?) to slow down, but the Chiefs have other receiving weapons who could cause problems for this Broncos’ defense.

***

