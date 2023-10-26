Close
BRONCOS

Broncos tackle Garett Bolles is dealing with a hip issue

Oct 26, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:00 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added a big name to the injury report Thursday — left tackle Garett Bolles.

Denver added Bolles to its injury report Thursday with a hip issue. The Broncos also listed him as having a limited practice workload.

Bolles wasn’t the only key Broncos player who landed on the injury report Thursday. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson saw limited practice work due to a hamstring injury. Like Bolles, Johnson was not listed on the injury report issued following Wednesday’s practice.

The offensive line has largely avoided injuries so far this season. While right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed the entire preseason due to a knee sprain, he hasn’t missed a regular-season game so far. The Broncos have had the same starting offensive line for every contest so far this season, a marked change from last year, when 10 different offensive linemen started at least one game, and not one offensive lineman started all 17 games.

Bolles is having an excellent season so far. Through seven games, the seven-year veteran has allowed just one sack and eight pressures, according to the data compiled by Pro Football Focus.

INJURY NEWS BEYOND GARETT BOLLES

  • Safety Justin Simmons saw limited work Wednesday due to a hip issue, but he had a full practice Thursday.
  • Edge rusher Baron Browning has been listed with a wrist injury the last two days, but he has seen two full days of work.
  • Running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington did not practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, but saw a full practice of work Thursday.
  • Rookie offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, still on injured reserve, continued working on the side field used for players rehabilitating from injuries.

Broncos tackle Garett Bolles is dealing with a hip issue