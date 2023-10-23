This time, it’s the Broncos who make the big play at the end

DENVER — Finally, matters aligned for the Broncos on Sunday.

It was the struggling Green Bay Packers who wobbled. With a wave of offensive momentum built in a frantic comeback from a 16-3 third-quarter deficit and the Denver defense seemingly on its heels, it wasn’t Denver that wavered inside the final three minutes.

Instead, Green Bay stalled, retreated thanks to a penalty, and, finally, its quarterback, Jordan Love, who made the backbreaking mistake, heaving a prayer that was actually the answer to the Broncos’ prayers for a home win and — for the first time since Week 9 of the 2021 season — a halftime lead that did not lead to eventual defeat.

“I normally don’t do this, but they were in the perfect offensive play-call for what we were running,” safety Justin Simmons explained after the 19-17 Broncos win.

And yet the lobbed pass ended in the hands of safety P.J. Locke, who broke into the NFL in 2019 but did not finally nab his first interception until the moment when it mattered most — to save a win and finally give the home fans — well, the 80 percent of the 72,635 that wasn’t festooned in green and gold — a chance to go home happy, with their Broncos having narrowly avoided the first 0-4 start to a home slate in club history.

So, let’s start with the positives.

TO SAVE THE GAME, BRONCOS NEEDED A “ONE-OF-ONE” PLAY

The Packers’ momentum had already begun dissolving when Jordan Love drifted back to pass with 1:52 remaining. A holding penalty against Packers guard Elgton Jenkins turned third-and-6 at the Denver 40-yard line into second-and-20 from the Packers 46. And after an incompletion to Christian Watson, it was desperation time.

Still, as Simmons noted, the Packers had the “perfect” call. But it wasn’t the perfect throw; Love’s pass hung and didn’t lead intended receiver Samori Toure. It was just enough for Locke to race towards Toure, track the football and seal the win.

“And for everyone that goes back and watches the film, that is a one-of-one type of play that P.J. made,” Simmons said. “Basically playing the half field, and to run just outside of the numbers to come get No. 2 running a deep over route — and to pick it?

“I mean, pass breakup is going to be a heck of a play. But to have the pick to seal the game? I know that was a big play and everyone knows it was a big play, but I hope that he gets the credit he deserves on that play, because that was a heck of a play that not a lot of guys can make.”

Justin Simmons, on P.J. Locke’s INT: “They were in the perfect offensive play-call for what we were running … I hope that he gets the credit he deserves on that play, because that was a heck of a play that not a lot of guys can make.” pic.twitter.com/IchWN4H490 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 23, 2023

And Locke wasn’t even supposed to be out there. He only entered the game when Kareem Jackson received his second ejection of the season for a hit early in the fourth quarter on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.

The debate on Jackson’s hit will rage. There was a time in pro football when such a hit was perfectly fine. But in the NFL of today, a collision involving lowering the crown of the helmet — even when leading with the shoulder — and having it strike the helmet or face mask of a defenseless receiver is going to merit punishment.

For the second time this season, the Broncos had to adapt.

THE MOMENT FOR WHICH LOCKE HAD WAITED

When Jackson was ejected in Week 2, Locke had another two full weeks left on injured reserve.

“When I got put on IR, man, I was discouraged, man,” Locke said.

But he stayed involved — even as he rehabbed while they practiced.. He remained in game-planning meetings. He went to dinner with his fellow defensive backs.

All so he could be ready when the moment arose.

“It was no downfall when Kareem went out,” cornerback Pat Surtain II said. “It was just next man up. The standard is still the same.”

Truth is, though, Locke has the timber for that kind of moment. Last year, his forced fumble in the dying seconds against San Francisco allowed the Broncos to escape with an 11-10 win. He didn’t have a regular-season interception to his name; that’s true. But he already had the high-leverage, big-play experience.

Still, it’s one thing to say that you’ll be ready whilst pining for your chance as a veteran backup. It’s another to actually BE ready. And sometimes that requires reminders from both teammates and coaches, such as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“VJ talked to me two days ago,” Locke said, “and he was like, ‘Hey, man, just stay engaged. Stay in practice. Always practice perfect. Don’t go out there slouching or anything like that. It’s all about attention to details.’

“And it’s crazy that he say that and I get this pick. So, credit for him for just putting the right words in my mind.”

The right words became the right place and the right time for Locke’s first NFL interception — in his 50th career game.

P.J. Locke, on the aftermath of his game-clinching INT: “Honestly, I wanted to tear up, man. It just felt like all of my emotions bottled up. I just wanted to go celebrate with my guys, man. I finally got my first pick. I feel like I have many more to come.” pic.twitter.com/0inWM0vGQ8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 23, 2023

“Honestly, I wanted to tear up, man,” Locke said. “It just felt like all of my emotions bottled up. I just wanted to go celebrate with my guys, man. I finally got my first pick. I feel like I have many more to come. But, yeah, all the stuff that I’ve been through; at that moment, I felt it.”

And the Broncos finally felt it, too — their first preserved halftime lead after a league-record 10-straight defeats in that scenario, and their first home win under coach Sean Payton.

OF COURSE, IT CAME AGAINST A SHAKY FOE

The Packers aren’t going anywhere but a battle for last place in the NFC North. Love barely stressed the Broncos defense for much of the game. Injuries continued accumulating, stretching an already thin roster that was the league’s youngest immediately after the cut to 53 players.

One can argue that Denver’s two wins this season are over teams in the bottom five in the NFL. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that his team made “zero” progress during the bye that preceded Sunday’s game, and it’s hard to quibble with that assessment.

Meanwhile, Broncos appear to not be among that bottom five — much to the chagrin of those hoping the team collapses and earns a top-2 draft pick. But it doesn’t mean they’re in tip-top shape, either.

In the big picture, beating a struggling Pack team on a single Sunday isn’t a huge deal, but there was plenty that could end up mattering in a big way, including: • Depth showing up big-time

• Sticking with the run

• Sutton playing well, increasing value? My #GBvsDEN wrap: pic.twitter.com/bEGv6IWaL9 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 23, 2023

“I hope there are bigger accomplishments than that,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

Indeed, it’s possible that very little changed about the Broncos’ trajectory with their narrow win Sunday. Locke made a terrific play — but he capitalized off of a bad Love throw.

But so much of NFL success is about being prepared to capitalize on a foe’s failure. Too often, the Broncos haven’t met that standard. Sunday, they did.

Around here, where the team has six-straight losing seasons, you get what you can get. That means savoring a win — even when it comes against another flailing side.

