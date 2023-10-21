Close
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson racks up yet another fine

Oct 21, 2023, 5:33 PM

Kareem Jackson...

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Another week, another fine for Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

The 14-year veteran and team captain incurred a $43,709 fine for an incident against Kansas City last week for a hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

The officials working the game did not deem Jackson’s hit worthy of a flag. However, an on-field penalty is not necessary for the NFL to fine players upon further review of the game footage.

This is the largest fine so far this season for Jackson. He received a $14,819 fine for a Week 1 hit on Las Vegas WR Jakobi Meyers. That hit resulted in a concussion for Meyers.

A week later, Jackson received a $19,669 fine for his end-zone hit on Washington TE Logan Thomas. That also resulted in a concussion for Thomas. It also led to Jackson’s ejection from what would be a 35-33 loss.

An $11,473 fine followed for a low block during the 70-20 shellacking absorbed in Miami.

All told, Kareem Jackson now has $89,670 in fines so far this season.

Despite his proclivity for receiving NFL punishment, Jackson is one of the most dependable players on the Broncos roster. He hasn’t missed a game since Week 18 of the 2021 season, starting 23 consecutive contests for the Broncos. That is the longest active streak on the roster, a distinction Jackson shares with All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Jackson’s fines have yet to result in a suspension. He did serve a 2-game suspension at the end of the 2019 season, but that was for an off-field incident — specifically a DUI arrest that resulted in a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

***

