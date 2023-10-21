Close
MILE HIGH HOCKEY

Can the Avs keep up their early season dominance?

Oct 20, 2023, 6:30 PM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

Mat Smith joins the show to discuss the dominant performance of the Colorado Avalanche against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Can the Avs keep up their early season dominance?