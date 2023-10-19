Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The reason why the Broncos defense has improved

Oct 19, 2023, 3:25 AM

Broncos...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos defense wasn’t just lousy in most of the first four weeks of the season. It was confused. And it started before the snap.

Opponents went into motion. And Denver’s defense often found itself struggling as a collective unit to respond. So, just as the offense shortened its playcalls to try to make its pre-snap process more efficient, the defense simplified things, too.

Instead of focusing on an offense being practiced in the art of deception, coordinator Vance Joseph’s defense focused on itself.

“That’s the whole point of it, yeah,” inside linebacker Alex Singleton said. “If you have two or three calls, and some stuff you’re supposed to check, some stuff you’re not supposed to check. … Half the field’s getting it, half the field’s not.

“Instead, just forget that. Let’s play our game of football, and let them figure it out instead of us.”

And while the Broncos haven’t cut trimmed the yardage down just yet, they’ve slammed the door shut in the red zone. And while bend-but-don’t-break isn’t the perfect philosophy, it gives the Broncos a chance.

BRONCOS DEFENSE NOW KEEP IT SIMPLE

As cornerback Pat Surtain II noted, Joseph made things easier for the defense.

“You know, he simplified the calls some. Make us fly around,” Surtain explained. “Just being in the right positions and the right time and making plays.

“When you know what you’re doing on the defensive side of the ball, that’s what helps guys fly around and be more confident. Just shortening up the playcalls helped a lot.”

The change happened prior to the Broncos’ game against the New York Jets. And a defense that accounted for 20 touchdowns allowed in Weeks 1-4 has yielded just two since then.

“It was during the Jets (week) where we simplified some things, but also going into the Chiefs week, we ain’t trying to do anything too dynamic,” Surtain said.

And that meant sticking to the call.

“Not having too many adjustments. I think a lot of the times, you can have two or three calls. And instead, let’s play on our terms. Make one call, and we’re going to play that call better than whatever they’re going to do,” Singleton said.

“And when you’re able to do that, you can just execute faster. It might not be the right call at the time for what they run. But if your guys are playing faster, you can usually correct that better than you can (if) half the guys are playing one coverage, and half the guys are playing another. Because then, it’s just not good.”

Indeed, that sort of confusion would help explain the degree to which matters went awry for the Broncos defense, particularly during a shambolic 10-quarter stretch that began against Washington Sept. 17 and ended in Chicago a fortnight later. Denver’s defense allowed 18 touchdowns in that span — an average of 7.2 touchdowns per 60 minutes.

In the following nine quarters, Denver’s defense allowed just two touchdowns.

“[Joseph] just allowed us to play, and be where our feet are and work toward our strength,” Surtain said. “And we played well.”

The task for the Broncos is to make sure it lasts. But by simplifying things, Joseph and his struggling unit stopped the bleeding.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton isn’t worried that his play sheet was shown on TV

"There are a ton of things we change," Sean Payton said about his play sheet getting shown on the Amazon Prime broadcast against the Chiefs

12 hours ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Broncos practice without Greg Dulcich after 11 plays against Chiefs

To no one's surprise, tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos returned to on-field work following their mini-bye

13 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Jake Shapiro

Frank Clark is likely headed back to the ‘non-rival’ Chiefs

Frank Clark may be right back in Denver and doing it again in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform

13 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

At 1-5, the Denver Broncos don’t get many passing grades

It's not quite time for midterm grades, but the progress report for the Denver Broncos isn't a positive one -- save for special teams.

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Right now, Broncos have No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

It's depressing to be checking the bottom of standings, but that's the position the Broncos are in, with the NFL Draft already on the radar

1 day ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Cecil Lammey

When will the Broncos turn to younger players to develop for the future?

With a 1-5 record, when does Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton turn to the younger players on the roster to develop for the future? Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

The reason why the Broncos defense has improved