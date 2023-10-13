Close
BRONCOS

Report: After not playing against Chiefs, Frank Clark may join them

Oct 13, 2023, 4:08 PM

Frank Clark...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Frank Clark era in Denver was incredibly underwhelming, and the last couple of days it’s all come to a head.

First, Clark missed practices this week with an “illness,” then it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he and the team were going to get “divorced.” Finally, on Friday morning, Schefter reported the Broncos would release Clark.

That means there will be no trade compensation for the edge-rusher, and he’s free to head wherever he wants. Well, after not playing against the Chiefs on Thursday night and orchestrating his release, Clark may end up back in Kansas City.

This is certainly a little bit curious. If Clark had his eyes on returning to the team he won two Super Bowl rings with, then why would he suit up against them? Some might look at it as a business decision, with others wondering where Clark’s allegiances truly lie.

Ultimately, Clark played just two games for the Broncos, recording two tackles and zero sacks. He was on the field for 36 snaps.

Kansas City will visit Denver on Oct. 28, and you better believe if Clark is indeed back on the Chiefs, that will add some juice to the game. Still, it shouldn’t make a difference when it comes to who wins, considering the Broncos have now lost 16 in a row to their AFC West foes.

***

Broncos

Vance Joseph Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos defense played better, but KC did them a lot of favors

As much as the Broncos defense played better defense, the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot on offense, with multiple trick plays gone wrong

5 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Broncos to release edge rusher Frank Clark

It’s all over for Frank Clark as a Denver Bronco, as the team is set to release him, one week after trading Randy Gregory.

7 hours ago

Sean Payton...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton is just the Broncos latest super-expensive mistake

Denver has signed ineffective free agents and paid a quarterback a quarter-billion dollars, but their head coach is the costliest blunder

12 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

On the Broncos, everyone’s to blame for 1-5

This isn't an offense, defense, special teams or coaching thing for the Broncos. Everyone, at some point, has dome something to create 1-5.

14 hours ago

Sean Payton the Denver Broncos head coach...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton’s play calls were revealed to the world on Thursday

If you ever hear Russell Wilson yell Converse, you know a QB sneak is coming, you'll know what it means—a large chunk of the Broncos play sheet was shown clearly on TNF

17 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

Jerry Jeudy: “I don’t remember” pregame talk with Steve Smith Sr.

It seems like Jerry Jeudy is actually making sure the conflict with Steve Smith Sr. doesn't go any further, but it was still a bad look

18 hours ago

