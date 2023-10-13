Report: After not playing against Chiefs, Frank Clark may join them

The Frank Clark era in Denver was incredibly underwhelming, and the last couple of days it’s all come to a head.

First, Clark missed practices this week with an “illness,” then it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he and the team were going to get “divorced.” Finally, on Friday morning, Schefter reported the Broncos would release Clark.

That means there will be no trade compensation for the edge-rusher, and he’s free to head wherever he wants. Well, after not playing against the Chiefs on Thursday night and orchestrating his release, Clark may end up back in Kansas City.

Frank Clark’s release now has been turned into the NFL and his name will appear on the Saturday wire; once it does, Clark will be free to sign wherever he wants. A return to Kansas City is the most likely scenario in the eyes of league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023

This is certainly a little bit curious. If Clark had his eyes on returning to the team he won two Super Bowl rings with, then why would he suit up against them? Some might look at it as a business decision, with others wondering where Clark’s allegiances truly lie.

Ultimately, Clark played just two games for the Broncos, recording two tackles and zero sacks. He was on the field for 36 snaps.

Kansas City will visit Denver on Oct. 28, and you better believe if Clark is indeed back on the Chiefs, that will add some juice to the game. Still, it shouldn’t make a difference when it comes to who wins, considering the Broncos have now lost 16 in a row to their AFC West foes.

