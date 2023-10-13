How Vance Joseph saved his job
Oct 13, 2023, 11:08 AM
How Vance Joseph saved his job + was Sean Payton the biggest mistake of all? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil with his five fantasy tips
Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark! What is happening in the Broncos locker room? Plus KC Sports Networks BJ Kissel joins us ahead of Thursday Night Football!
1 day ago
Is Sean Payton putting on a show or should Broncos Country be concerned about the trade deadline? Plus Colorado Avalanche hockey is back tonight! Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the upcoming season!
2 days ago
Did Robert Salah really say "stay humble"? Plus Mark Schlereth RIPS Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Richie Carni and Will Petersen join Rachel Vigil
3 days ago
Is it too late to say sorry for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins us for his fantasy tips plus Rachel has a few surprises up her sleeve today!
7 days ago
All the anticipation around #NYJvsDEN disappeared. Does this game against the Jets matter anymore? Richie Carni joins Rachel Vigil!
8 days ago
A $22M dead cap hit as the Broncos release Randy Gregory. This move taught us ALOT of what's to come. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil!
9 days ago