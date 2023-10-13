Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton’s play calls were revealed to the world on Thursday

Oct 12, 2023, 10:59 PM

Sean Payton the Denver Broncos head coach...

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

If you ever hear Russell Wilson yell Converse, you know a QB sneak is coming.

A large chunk of the Denver Broncos play sheet was shown very clearly on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Converse call, as well as Sketch, Miami, Google and more, were shown out of Denver’s two-minute offense. Some of the Broncos two-minute huddle calls were on the sheet as well as fringe plays and red area options.

The Broncos offense didn’t get many of these calls to work in the 19-8 loss to their AFC West rivals, losing their 16th in a row to Kansas City. The calls were shown before the Broncos had scored a point as this time the offense failed the blue-and-orange, who has had many defensive struggles.

Many were upset at the broadcast for revealing the plays, seeing it as a hindrance for the Broncos.

But it wasn’t just the play sheet shown up close. The miniature version of Wilson’s wrist also had a decently close shot, which was also shown on the broadcast. Wilson in the past has not been thrilled to wear a wristband, which reappeared on his wrist during the game against the Chicago Bears.

So it looks like Payton will have to work a bit extra with the few days off as the Broncos offense likely needs all new playcalls, particularly in the two-minute drill. Luckily for him, he’ll be doing that instead of searching for a new defensive coordinator as Vance Joseph seems to have saved his job, for now.

Denver fell to 1-5 and the Broncos will next host the Green Bay Packers for a Sunday afternoon contest in Week 7.

***

