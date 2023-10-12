Close
Javonte Williams returns to Denver Broncos lineup

Oct 12, 2023, 5:03 PM

Denver Broncos...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Javonte Williams is back for the Denver Broncos.

The third-year running back is active for Thursday Night Football after missing last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to a quadriceps injury suffered early in the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 1.

Williams practiced on a limited basis last week, but the Broncos ultimately chose to scratch him for the game, leaving the running-back chores to Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine. McLaughlin responded in Williams’ absence, logging 104 yards from scrimmage against the Bears and 89 against the Jets.

He racked up those 194 yards on just 22 touches, averaging 8.8 yards per touch.

DENVER BRONCOS INACTIVES

While Williams returns to the Denver Broncos lineup, defensive lineman D.J. Jones will sit out Sunday. The team ruled him out Wednesday due to a knee injury. Denver also ruled Frank Clark out; he subsequently restructured his contract with a trade or a release in play, according to reports.

The Broncos’ full list of inactives:

  • TE Nate Adkins
  • Edge rusher Frank Clark
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DL Elijah Garcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • DL D.J. Jones
  • S JL Skinner

Notes on the inactives:

  • The Broncos deactivated Garcia, four days after he logged the first regular-season sack of his NFL career. With practice-squad nose tackle Tyler Lancaster getting his first call-up of the season, Garcia is the odd man out.
  • With Clark and Incoom active, the Broncos have just two active pure edge rushers: starters Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.
  • Greg Dulcich’s return to the lineup pushes Adkins to the inactive list.
  • Skinner is inactive for the sixth consecutive week.

***

