Greg Dulcich will play for the Broncos in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Greg Dulcich spent the bare-minimum amount of time on injured reserve.

The Broncos officially activated Dulcich to the 53-player roster Thursday, setting him up to return to the lineup for the Broncos’ Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half of the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver subsequently put him on recallable injured reserve. Per NFL rules, a player placed on injured reserve must spend four weeks there before the player can be recalled to the primary roster.

He returned to practice Tuesday.

The four-week stint on injured reserve was the third of Dulcich’s career due to a hamstring injury. He missed the first five games of the 2022 season before making his debut in Week 6 at Los Angeles. Dulcich then landed on injured reserve for the entire two-week Jerry Rosburg interim stint after aggravating his hamstring last Christmas against the Rams.

Dulcich also battled another hamstring injury during his rookie offseason and training camp.

The Broncos offense could use Dulcich, who is their primary receiving threat from the tight-end position. The Broncos’ other three tight ends — Chris Manhertz, Adam Trautman and rookie Nate Adkins — have 89 yards on 13 receptions combined, with no touchdowns.

Denver made a roster move connected to the Dulcich activation, signing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad. The Broncos waived Humphrey to create a roster spot for Dulcich. Denver also activated Humphrey and nose tackle Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad for Thursday’s game. \

