Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Greg Dulcich will play for the Broncos in Kansas City

Oct 12, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

Greg Dulcich...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Greg Dulcich spent the bare-minimum amount of time on injured reserve.

The Broncos officially activated Dulcich to the 53-player roster Thursday, setting him up to return to the lineup for the Broncos’ Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half of the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver subsequently put him on recallable injured reserve. Per NFL rules, a player placed on injured reserve must spend four weeks there before the player can be recalled to the primary roster.

He returned to practice Tuesday.

The four-week stint on injured reserve was the third of Dulcich’s career due to a hamstring injury. He missed the first five games of the 2022 season before making his debut in Week 6 at Los Angeles. Dulcich then landed on injured reserve for the entire two-week Jerry Rosburg interim stint after aggravating his hamstring last Christmas against the Rams.

Dulcich also battled another hamstring injury during his rookie offseason and training camp.

The Broncos offense could use Dulcich, who is their primary receiving threat from the tight-end position. The Broncos’ other three tight ends — Chris Manhertz, Adam Trautman and rookie Nate Adkins — have 89 yards on 13 receptions combined, with no touchdowns.

Denver made a roster move connected to the Dulcich activation, signing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad. The Broncos waived Humphrey to create a roster spot for Dulcich. Denver also activated Humphrey and nose tackle Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad for Thursday’s game. \

***

Broncos

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

Report: NFL execs think Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will be traded

NFL insider Matt Lombardo says multiple sources expect Jerry Jeudy to be moved before the trade deadline, which falls on Oct. 31

5 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Schefter: ‘Frank Clark and Denver are getting divorced’

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Frank Clark and the Broncos will soon part ways after a contract restructure Wednesday night.

7 hours ago

Travis Kelce...

Cecil Lammey

How the Broncos can shock the football world and upset the Chiefs

It's a tall task for the Broncos to go into Arrowhead Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champs, but there is a formula for success

9 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos passing game faces huge challenge in Chiefs defense

L'Jarius Sneed and the Chiefs' corners are physical -- and successful, giving the Broncos a stern task in the passing game Thursday.

17 hours ago

Taylor Swift...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Taylor Swift will attend Broncos and Chiefs bad blood

When the Denver Broncos face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night they'll be doing so in front of one of the globe's biggest celebrities

18 hours ago

Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Greg Penner is officially the ‘controlling owner’ of the Broncos

The Broncos officially formalized something that has been obvious for some time, making CEO Greg Penner the “controlling owner” of the club.

23 hours ago

Greg Dulcich will play for the Broncos in Kansas City