COFFEE BREAK

Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark

Oct 12, 2023, 11:10 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark! What is happening in the Broncos locker room? Plus KC Sports Networks BJ Kissel joins us ahead of Thursday Night Football!

Coffee Break

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Is Sean Payton putting on a show?

Is Sean Payton putting on a show or should Broncos Country be concerned about the trade deadline? Plus Colorado Avalanche hockey is back tonight! Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the upcoming season!

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos and head coach Robert S...

Rachel Vigil

Did Robert Saleh really say “stay humble”?

Did Robert Salah really say "stay humble"? Plus Mark Schlereth RIPS Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Richie Carni and Will Petersen join Rachel Vigil

2 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the first ...

Rachel Vigil

The Josh Allen Special: Hot Sauce and Pepsi

Is it too late to say sorry for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins us for his fantasy tips plus Rachel has a few surprises up her sleeve today!

6 days ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Rachel Vigil

Does the game against the Jets matter anymore?

All the anticipation around #NYJvsDEN disappeared. Does this game against the Jets matter anymore? Richie Carni joins Rachel Vigil!

7 days ago

Randy Gregory...

Rachel Vigil

What the releasing of Randy Gregory taught us about the Broncos

A $22M dead cap hit as the Broncos release Randy Gregory. This move taught us ALOT of what's to come. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil!

8 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Rachel Vigil

Do the Broncos need to trade Jeudy to get Mims more involved

Do the Broncos need to trade Jeudy to get Mims more involved? Plus we have lots of Nuggets Media Day talk with Jake Shapiro! Are Murray and Jokic no longer the best NBA duo?

9 days ago

