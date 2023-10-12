Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark
Oct 12, 2023, 11:10 AM
Is Sean Payton putting on a show or should Broncos Country be concerned about the trade deadline? Plus Colorado Avalanche hockey is back tonight! Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the upcoming season!
1 day ago
Did Robert Salah really say "stay humble"? Plus Mark Schlereth RIPS Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Richie Carni and Will Petersen join Rachel Vigil
2 days ago
Is it too late to say sorry for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins us for his fantasy tips plus Rachel has a few surprises up her sleeve today!
6 days ago
All the anticipation around #NYJvsDEN disappeared. Does this game against the Jets matter anymore? Richie Carni joins Rachel Vigil!
7 days ago
A $22M dead cap hit as the Broncos release Randy Gregory. This move taught us ALOT of what's to come. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil!
8 days ago
Do the Broncos need to trade Jeudy to get Mims more involved? Plus we have lots of Nuggets Media Day talk with Jake Shapiro! Are Murray and Jokic no longer the best NBA duo?
9 days ago