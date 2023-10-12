Close
BRONCOS

Report: Taylor Swift will attend Broncos and Chiefs bad blood

Oct 11, 2023, 10:20 PM

Taylor Swift...

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

When the Denver Broncos face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night they’ll be doing so in front of one of the globe’s biggest celebrities.

Popstar Taylor Swift will be in the house for the game to support her boyfriend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, according to TMZ. This will be the third Kansas City game Swift has gone to in the past four weeks, and the team hasn’t lost since she first showed up at Arrowhead. She’s cheered on her boyfriend to wins over the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Kelce is on the injury report as questionable with an ankle injury. The 34-year-old Patrick Mahomes is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has won two Super Bowls in recent years. Mahomes’ wife and Kelce’s mother Donna have been spotted with Swift in the Kansas City family section.

Swift has had a busy week, with her Eras Tour movie premiering and her showing up on the red carpet.

The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 15 times in a row, with the last win coming in 2015 on Thursday Night Football. Swift was in Missouri that month for a stop on her 1989 Tour, an album which had been released the previous season.

Swift may be joined by fellow popstar, Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara—though she’s pregnant at the moment.

For the Broncos, it’s likely this is the most eyes that will be on one of their games this season as the club hopes to avoid making it 16 and dropping to 1-5 on the year.

For Kelce, he could score an easy win and a long weekend with Swift.

***

