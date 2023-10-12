Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BLACK AND GOLD WEEKLY

Black and Gold Weekly: Darian Hagan

Oct 11, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Darian Hagan joins the show to share some of his experiences as a CU quarterback and gives his take on how the rest of the season will look.

Black and Gold Weekly

Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Greg Penner is officially the ‘controlling owner’ of the Broncos

The Broncos officially formalized something that has been obvious for some time, making CEO Greg Penner the “controlling owner” of the club.

33 minutes ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: James Merilatt

James Merilatt joins the show to discuss the radical impact that Coach Prime has had in Boulder both on and off the football field.

7 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Jeremy Bloom

CJ welcomes Jeremy Bloom to the show to discuss CU’s performance against Oregon, what to expect from the USC game, and how CU needs to do everything in their power to keep Coach Prime a Buff forever.

14 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Phillip Lindsay

CJ welcomes CU legend Phillip Lindsay to the show to talk all things Buffs before their big upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks.

21 days ago

Coach Prime...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Daniel Graham talks about the 2-0 Buffs

Daniel Graham joins Black and Gold Weekly to discuss the dominance in Boulder

28 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Joel Klatt previews CU-Nebraska

CJ discusses the CU Buffaloes’ major win against TCU and dives into the performances of breakout stars Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter with special guest Joel Klatt.

1 month ago

Black and Gold Weekly: Darian Hagan