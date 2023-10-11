Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche begin season with goalie Pavel Francouz injured

Oct 11, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche would not have won a Stanley Cup in 2022 had Pavel Francouz not stepped up for the team but now the 2023-24 season will begin without the beloved backup goalie.

Francouz was placed on the NHL’s long-term injured reserve list (LTIR) on Tuesday ahead of Colorado’s first game on Wednesday. In addition to that roster move, Colorado called up goalie Justus Annunen and claimed former Arizona Coyotes netminder Ivan Prosvetov off of waivers earlier this week. Those two will likely compete for a backup job behind second-year Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said Francouz’s injury is “indefinite.” Francouz is battling a groin injury he suffered way back in May.

Frankie is the lone goalie left on the Avs roster from their cup run two seasons ago. He played seven games in stepping between the pipes for Darcy Kuemper, who suffered an eye injury. In those contests, the Avs went 6-1, as Frankie put up a .906 save percentage with a 2.81 goals against average.

Francouz played in 16 games last season, with a 9.15 save percentage with a 2.61 goals against average, Colorado won eight of those games. Georgiev played in 62 games a season ago, and the Avs had Annunen and two others contribute a handful of games in goal.

Meanwhile, Annunen is one of the Avs top prospects, a 23-year-old goalie taken in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s gotten into four NHL games over the last two seasons, recording a 2-1-1 record and a .859 save percentage. He’s been mostly in the AHL, playing 91 games over the past two years.

Prosvetov, who starts with the Colorado Eagles is 24. He has played 125 AHL games, tallying a .895 save percentage with a 54-54-11 record. He played in the NHL last year and has 13 games overall in the top league.

Avs goalie coach Jussi Parkkila has succeeded in Denver, maybe he can develop a prospect and work on a project while Francouz takes to the shelf for a while.

***

Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen #62, Ryan Johansen #12, Jonathan Drouin #27 and Cale Makar #8...

Mike Evans

Hungry Avs ready to reclaim Cup after last season’s disappointment

After getting bounced in the first round a season ago, the Avalanche made some roster tweaks they hope will get them back to title form

9 hours ago

Caleb Jones...

Will Petersen

Avs make a trade for Caleb Jones, loads of Colorado connections

Caleb Jones' father, Popeye, played for the Nuggets for one season and is now currently an assistant coach with the team

1 day ago

Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup...

Jake Shapiro

NHL season opens with Avs as co-favorites to hoist Stanley Cup

Oddsmakers think the Colorado Avalanche will have a great chance to capture another Stanley Cup next summer

1 day ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: October 9, 2023

Mike Evans previews the upcoming season for the Colorado Avalanche

2 days ago

Josh Kroenke...

Will Petersen

Josh Kroenke on Altitude TV issue: No one more frustrated than me

"We're trying to figure out a resolution, because we want to show the best teams... and we have the Avs and the Nuggets," Josh Kroenke said

9 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar back on ice, but admits injury isn’t getting “much better”

The Avs lost to the Kraken back on April 30, meaning Cale Makar's been working on this injury for five months, with not a lot of progress

12 days ago

Avalanche begin season with goalie Pavel Francouz injured