Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray jumps 33 spots in NBA player rankings, into top-20

Oct 11, 2023, 11:41 AM

Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Jamal Murray was remarkable for the Denver Nuggets in last year’s NBA playoffs, and those who cover the league are noticing.

In ESPN’s annual NBA player rankings, Murray was voted the 17th best player in the league by a panel of nearly 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts. He was No. 50 before the 2022-23 season.

While Nikola Jokic was simply unreal in the postseason, Murray wasn’t far behind. He averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds over 20 games against the Timberwolves, Suns, Lakers and Heat. Denver went 16-4 on the way to their first-ever NBA title.

Next up for Murray will hopefully be an elusive All-Star selection, along with potentially making an All-NBA team. Now that he’s on everyone’s radar, if he keeps it up in the regular season, both look to be attainable.

Elsewhere on the roster, Michael Porter Jr. was ranked No. 68 in the NBA, moving up four spots from No. 72. Aaron Gordon, like Murray, made a huge leap. He’s the 51st best player in the league according to the voters, skyrocketing from 83rd before last season.

ESPN will reveal the top-10 on Thursday, and it’s largely expected superstar center and NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic will be ranked first. In an anonymous GM survey earlier this week, the league’s top decision makers admitted he’s the best player on Earth.

After what he did in the playoffs, nearly averaging a triple-double (30 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 9.5 APG), it’s a no-brainer to put Jokic in the No. 1 spot.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

NBA GMs acknowledge Nikola Jokic is clear best player on Earth

Ever since the Denver Nuggets capped off the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals Nikola Jokic has received his flowers

23 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic actually did watch highlights of Nuggets title run

For Nikola Jokic, who said his summer was too short, it's interesting he'd reveal he did indeed take time to relive the magic of last year

5 days ago

WNBA ball...

Jake Shapiro

WNBA skips Denver, picks west coast location for expansion

Denver did not get a new pro sports team on Thursday, as the WNBA announced expansion but did not pick the Mile High City

6 days ago

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone speaks on Lakers feud with Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are just down the road from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Lakers would like to believe that their spot in the sport is close to the Nuggets

6 days ago

Richard Sherman...

Will Petersen

Richard Sherman randomly rips Nuggets coach Michael Malone

Richard Sherman went on a rant about Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, blasting him and saying he'll be "irrelevant" one day

7 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders challenges Embiid to actually play against Nikola Jokic

A day after Nikola Jokic shared that he has no idea who Deion Sanders is, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes met with rival big man Joel Embiid

8 days ago

Jamal Murray jumps 33 spots in NBA player rankings, into top-20