The Broncos got a key offensive player back at practice Tuesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos might get Greg Dulcich back this week.

The second-year tight end practiced Tuesday, marking his return to the field at the earliest moment possible relative to the NFL’s injured-reserve rules, raising hopes that he could play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dulcich landed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury late in the first half of the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos subsequently placed him on injured reserve, which mandates a minimum absence of four games.

The hamstring injury was Dulcich’s fourth since the Broncos drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It also forced him into his third injured-reserve stint. Dulcich missed the first five games and the final two of his rookie season with two separate injured-reserve stints.

All in all, Dulcich has missed as many games as he’s played in his NFL career — 11 apiece. But if he plays Thursday, that balance will shift. More importantly, the Broncos would get a crucial piece of their passing game back.

BEYOND GREG DULCICH …

The Broncos practiced Tuesday without Frank Clark. The veteran edge rusher returned Sunday after missing three games due to a torn abductor muscle suffered in practice. Head coach Sean Payton said Clark missed practice with an illness.

Clark had previously targeted this week’s trip to Kansas City as his potential return date. Clark played the last four seasons in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances — two of which they won.

“And I’m praying I can be back,” Clark said 12 days ago. “At the end of the day, I thought I was going to be back to play [Week 4 against Chicago]. And I’m not ready. So, you can only hope that you’re gonna be healthy and hope that you’re gonna be back when you deal with what I was dealing with.”

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones also did not practice. He suffered a knee injury Sunday. He spent Tuesday’s practice working out on a side field.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, tight end Travis Kelce practiced. The eight-time Pro Bowler injured his ankle last Sunday against the Vikings, but returned later that day and caught a touchdown pass

The Chiefs listed Kelce as a DNP on their projected practice report Monday, issued by league mandate even though neither the Chiefs nor Broncos held an actual practice session.

