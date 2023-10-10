Close
BRONCOS

The Broncos might have to face Travis Kelce on Thursday

Oct 10, 2023, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:59 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Don’t get your hopes up, Broncos fans: Travis Kelce appears to be on track to play on Thursday night.

After suffering an ankle injury — but subsequently returning — in the Chiefs’ win at Minnesota on Sunday, Kelce as the Chiefs went through their paces ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid that Kelce would practice.

The Chiefs listed Travis Kelce as a DNP on Monday’s injury report — even though they didn’t practice. For Thursday night games, teams must issue an injury report with a projection as to what their status would have been if they had practiced, even though they didn’t.

Kelce was the only DNP listed for the Chiefs on Monday. The Broncos had just one projected DNP — defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

The Broncos have lost 15 consecutive games to the Chiefs dating back to November 2015. That is the longest active streak in any divisional series in the NFL. That skid followed a seven-game Broncos winning streak in the series, which dates back to the founding of the American Football League in 1960.

That skid includes seven-straight losses at Arrowhead Stadium. Denver won four-straight games at the 51-year-old venue from 2011-14, with Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning guiding the offense in those games.

Kelce joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in 2013. The Chiefs are 14-3 against Denver with Kelce in the lineup.

***

