Mile High Hockey: October 9, 2023
Oct 9, 2023, 10:50 PM
Mike Evans previews the upcoming season for the Colorado Avalanche
"We're trying to figure out a resolution, because we want to show the best teams... and we have the Avs and the Nuggets," Josh Kroenke said
7 days ago
The Avs lost to the Kraken back on April 30, meaning Cale Makar's been working on this injury for five months, with not a lot of progress
10 days ago
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is second in the NHL 24 ratings with a 95, while Nathan MacKinnon is No. 4 and Mikko Rantanen is No. 11
12 days ago
Valeri Nichushkin declined to give details on Thursday when he spoke publicly for the first time since leaving the Colorado Avalanche during the playoffs
18 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon had a career-high 111 points as the Colorado Avalanche attempted to join the rare list of teams to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions
19 days ago
The last time Gabriel Landeskog suited up for the Colorado Avalanche the team took home Lord Stanley, he remains the leader of the team
19 days ago