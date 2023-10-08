Close
BRONCOS

Broncos-Jets inactives: Javonte Williams scratched

Oct 8, 2023, 1:05 PM

Javonte Williams...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — The return of Javonte Williams will have to wait at least four more days.

The Broncos elected to deactivate Williams after he practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He appeared to be moving well during the sessions, but the Broncos ultimately opted for caution with a Thursday night game in Kansas City looming later this week.

With Javonte Williams sidelined, look for heavy doses of Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, both of whom spelled Williams last week in Chicago. McLaughlin had 104 yards from scrimmage, averaged 10.4 yards per touch and caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson.

That score was McLaughlin’s second in the last three games.

While Javonte Williams is out, the two other players listed as questionable will play against the New York Jets. Nose tackle Mike Purcell was limited all week due to a rib injury, while center Lloyd Cushenberry saw limited work because of a quadriceps problem. But both will be in uniform.

BRONCOS-JETS INACTIVES BEYOND JAVONTE WILLIAMS

A great deal of certainty came with the announcement of the injury report Friday. While the Broncos ruled out edge rusher Baron Browning — who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list — they did not list Justin Simmons, Frank Clark and Josey Jewell as even questionable. So, all were effectively good to go.

In addition to Williams, four other players are inactive:

Center Alex Forsyth
Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
CB Fabian Moreau
Safety JL Skinner

The deactivation of Incoom means that the Broncos have three edge rushers in uniform: Clark, Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto.

Skinner has not been active for a game so far this season. And with P.J. Locke returning from a stint on injured reserve, Skinner’s weekly status could remain unchanged for some time barring further injuries at the position.

