BRONCOS

Broncos officially rule Baron Browning out for Sunday

Oct 6, 2023, 5:23 PM

Baron Browning...

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Edge rusher Baron Browning became eligible to return from the physically-unable-to-perform list this week. However, the Broncos opted to take their time and let him work his way back, ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Broncos coach Sean Payton gave the indication that he would rule Browning out earlier this week when asked about the third-year veteran’s status. The Broncos have 21 days to decide whether to move Browning to the 53-player roster once he began practicing, which happened Wednesday.

“With Baron, he’s got a 21-day window, and we just want to be smart,” Payton said Wednesday.

Payton indicated that safety P.J. Locke was “a little further along” than Browning. The Broncos can activate Locke from injured reserve at any time now that the first four weeks of the season are complete.

Browning’s absence — along with the trade of Randy Gregory to the 49ers — means the Broncos will see plenty of changes at edge rusher this week. But Frank Clark is expected to return; Clark and Thomas Incoom will be in the rotation with Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto.

BARON BROWNING WON’T BE BACK JUST YET, BUT OTHERS WILL BE

And that list starts with inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who had full practice workloads on Thursday and Friday. He is not listed as “questionable” or “out,” so he is good to go.

Also receiving full workloads on Friday were safety Justin Simmons and edge rusher Frank Clark. Simmons missed the last two weeks, while Clark sat out the last three games with a partially-torn abductor muscle. Both of them were not listed as “questionable” or “out.”

Running back Javonte Williams saw a full workload Friday after suffering a hip-flexor injury. He is listed as questionable.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry and nose tackle Mike Purcell saw limited work Friday. Cushenberry is questionable with a quadriceps injury, while Purcell has the same status as he deals with a rib injury.

***

