Report: Frank Clark may be on the trade block

The rumblings of Broncos trades continue to swirl.

Two days after the team dealt Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers as part of a swap of late-round picks. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Frank Clark could join Gregory on the trade block.

Rapoport reported that Clark has “drawn interest around the league” and could be traded “if the Broncos continue to struggle.”

That report comes on the heels of ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the Broncos have received calls about other players. Schefter pointed to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as players who have been the subject of trade calls from other teams and could warrant interest in the next few weeks.

Of course, the caveat remains the Broncos’ form. And that’s where the next four games before the Oct. 31 trade deadline become crucial.

Two of them are against the Kansas City Chiefs, to whom the Broncos have lost 15 consecutive games. However, the last three games in the series — and four of the last five — were one—score games not decided until the final moments. So, to write those contests off as unwinnable seems premature, despite the Broncos’ recent defensive issues.

The other two games this month are Sunday’s clash with the New York Jets and a game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 22. The Jets are 1-3 with a bottom-tier offense, although their defense could be the most talented one the Broncos see. Meanwhile, the Packers are an inconsistent 2-2 as they ride the ups and downs of Jordan Love’s first full season as their starting quarterback.

So, are the Broncos going to be sellers? Will Frank Clark, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy be on the block?

As Gary Kubiak said, “We’re fixin’ to find out.” And the process of finding out starts against the Jets.

