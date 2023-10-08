Schefter: Broncos getting trade calls, may make move

The Denver Broncos are likely to be some of the biggest sellers come the end of the month when the NFL trade deadline hits and that was confirmed by ESPN NFL Insider and 104.3 The Fan contributor Adam Schefter.

Schefter said on Sunday morning ahead of the Broncos Week 5 contest with the New York Jets that the trade that sent Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, may not be the team’s last.

Randy Gregory was the first player the Broncos traded this season, but might not be the last. Denver has gotten calls about other players as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how the next few weeks go, per sources.https://t.co/KxSZFLql3m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Denver has gotten calls about others on their roster which is unsurprising given the solid veterans on the team and the 1-3 start to the season. Schefter dropped a small nugget in the story about who might be next to go, two players mentioned in Denver Sports’ five players who may be on the Broncos’ block.

“The Broncos (1-3) have fielded inquiries over the last two seasons about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and Denver’s young wide receivers are expected to garner more attention in the coming weeks as well.

The Broncos had an historically bad offense last season but this year’s it’s their defense off to a sorry start, allowing a the most points and yards per game in the league. Given Denver’s high-paid roster, lowered draft capital and lack of youth it may be a good time to turn the page under Sean Payton.

Denver has the second-longest playoff drought in the sport, the team with the honor of worst is in the Mile High City on Sunday led by their backup quarterback and the Broncos old head coach.

