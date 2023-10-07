Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos have a chance to turn this season around against the Jets

Oct 7, 2023, 8:00 AM

Zach Wilson...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos are 1-3 heading into a Week Five showdown against the Jets. While it seems like all hope is lost, a win in this game could turn this whole season around.

All Broncos fans understand the importance of this game against the Jets. It’s revenge time for Russell Wilson and the fans against last year’s head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was responsible for one of the worst Broncos seasons of all-time and was laughed out of Denver after getting blown out by the Rams 51-14 last year on Christmas Day. He was a significant reason Wilson had such a bad season last year. Hackett didn’t know how to lead a team, and repeatedly, week after week, he would make the same mistakes and continue to put the team in bad positions.

Coaching was one of the major problems last year, and it makes sense why George Paton went after Sean Payton. He was an experienced head coach who knew how to win football games and was confident in his ability to turn this team around and change the culture within the organization.

Payton’s had a tough start to the season, but if you read between the lines, Wilson has been playing at an extremely high level compared to last year. They Broncos offense is much improved and they have been able to score more points. The mentality around the team is different. The only problem right now is their defense and remaining healthy.

The Broncos defense has struggled this year, and it’s been challenging to watch. Going from being in the top-five defenses in the league last year to arguably one of the worst in the NFL is a punch in the gut. They need to put more pressure on the quarterback and stop allowing receivers to go deep, and they may see a little more success on the field.

This week against the Jets, the Broncos defense has a chance to redeem themselves and get a little momentum back on their side. The Jets offense has struggled since game one when Aaron Rodgers went down, and Zach Wilson replaced him as starting quarterback.

He’s still a young quarterback who needs time to learn and adjust to the league. While he’s been improving week over week, it should be a reasonably straightforward day for the Broncos defense.

The Jets’ defense will cause some trouble for Wilson and the offense this week, but they need to stick to a plan and execute. Keep to short passes, run the ball and maintain time of possession, and they should be able to walk away with a win.

This game is crucial to the Broncos because after winning their first game this season against the Bears last week. The momentum has finally shifted in their direction, and they need to keep it going.

Walking away in Week 5 with a win would bring this team back into the fight. If the Broncos win this weekend, being 2-3 isn’t a great start to the season, but it’s not a horrible start, either.

The season’s still ongoing. There’s time for adjustments and improvements before the season ends. Every game is new, and you never know what will happen.

***

Broncos

Baron Browning...

Andrew Mason

Broncos officially rule Baron Browning out for Sunday

Baron Browning is eligible to return from the physically-unable-to-perform list, but the Broncos will hold him out for at least one more week.

21 hours ago

Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Five players the Denver Broncos should trade before the deadline

The Denver Broncos are in the awful spot of being bad, having a lot of salary tied up going into the future and they lack draft capital

22 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

What is the Best Plan for the Broncos Against the Jets?

Should the Broncos run the ball more than they have all year long? Will Russell Wilson have the time he needs to throw downfield to guys like Marvin Mims? How does the Broncos defense stop (or at least slow down) Jets quarterback Zach Wilson? It’s Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason. […]

22 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Andrew Mason

Broncos find trade partner for Randy Gregory

The Broncos will get something for Randy Gregory after all, as they found a trade partner, sending him to San Francisco.

1 day ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

When it comes to Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos didn’t ‘do him dirty’

The Broncos didn’t do Nathaniel Hackett “dirty” by firing him 15 games into his tenure last year. If anything, they kept him around too long.

1 day ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Ex-Bronco-turned-Jet says Broncos did Hackett ‘dirty’

Aaron Rodgers defended Nathaniel Hackett, and now the Broncos' game with the Jets nears, other players are sticking up for him.

2 days ago

Broncos have a chance to turn this season around against the Jets