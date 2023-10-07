Broncos have a chance to turn this season around against the Jets

The Broncos are 1-3 heading into a Week Five showdown against the Jets. While it seems like all hope is lost, a win in this game could turn this whole season around.

All Broncos fans understand the importance of this game against the Jets. It’s revenge time for Russell Wilson and the fans against last year’s head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was responsible for one of the worst Broncos seasons of all-time and was laughed out of Denver after getting blown out by the Rams 51-14 last year on Christmas Day. He was a significant reason Wilson had such a bad season last year. Hackett didn’t know how to lead a team, and repeatedly, week after week, he would make the same mistakes and continue to put the team in bad positions.

Coaching was one of the major problems last year, and it makes sense why George Paton went after Sean Payton. He was an experienced head coach who knew how to win football games and was confident in his ability to turn this team around and change the culture within the organization.

Payton’s had a tough start to the season, but if you read between the lines, Wilson has been playing at an extremely high level compared to last year. They Broncos offense is much improved and they have been able to score more points. The mentality around the team is different. The only problem right now is their defense and remaining healthy.

The Broncos defense has struggled this year, and it’s been challenging to watch. Going from being in the top-five defenses in the league last year to arguably one of the worst in the NFL is a punch in the gut. They need to put more pressure on the quarterback and stop allowing receivers to go deep, and they may see a little more success on the field.

This week against the Jets, the Broncos defense has a chance to redeem themselves and get a little momentum back on their side. The Jets offense has struggled since game one when Aaron Rodgers went down, and Zach Wilson replaced him as starting quarterback.

He’s still a young quarterback who needs time to learn and adjust to the league. While he’s been improving week over week, it should be a reasonably straightforward day for the Broncos defense.

The Jets’ defense will cause some trouble for Wilson and the offense this week, but they need to stick to a plan and execute. Keep to short passes, run the ball and maintain time of possession, and they should be able to walk away with a win.

This game is crucial to the Broncos because after winning their first game this season against the Bears last week. The momentum has finally shifted in their direction, and they need to keep it going.

Walking away in Week 5 with a win would bring this team back into the fight. If the Broncos win this weekend, being 2-3 isn’t a great start to the season, but it’s not a horrible start, either.

The season’s still ongoing. There’s time for adjustments and improvements before the season ends. Every game is new, and you never know what will happen.

