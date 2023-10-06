The Josh Allen Special: Hot Sauce and Pepsi
Oct 6, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:14 am
Is it too late to say sorry for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins us for his fantasy tips plus Rachel has a few surprises up her sleeve today!
Oct 6, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:14 am
Is it too late to say sorry for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins us for his fantasy tips plus Rachel has a few surprises up her sleeve today!
All the anticipation around #NYJvsDEN disappeared. Does this game against the Jets matter anymore? Richie Carni joins Rachel Vigil!
24 hours ago
A $22M dead cap hit as the Broncos release Randy Gregory. This move taught us ALOT of what's to come. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil!
2 days ago
Do the Broncos need to trade Jeudy to get Mims more involved? Plus we have lots of Nuggets Media Day talk with Jake Shapiro! Are Murray and Jokic no longer the best NBA duo?
3 days ago
The Broncos get their first win of the season against the Bears - does this change how you feel about the team? Plus the Buffs get a "moral victory" on Saturday, was last weekend a fluke? Andrew Mason joins the show!
4 days ago
A large chunk of the US will be able to watch Broncos vs Bears - would a loss to CHI be more embarrassing than last weekend? Mark Grote joins Rachel Vigil from Chicago!
8 days ago
What's the bigger milestone? The Broncos getting beat by 70 or the Rockies losing 100 games? Plus we've got a new word you need to add to your vocabulary! Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil!
9 days ago