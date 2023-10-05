Close
COFFEE BREAK

Does the game agains the Jets matter anymore?

Oct 5, 2023, 11:16 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

All the anticipation around #NYJvsDENdisappeared. Does this game against the Jets matter anymore? Richie Carni joins Rachel Vigil!

Coffee Break

Randy Gregory...

Rachel Vigil

What the releasing of Randy Gregory taught us about the Broncos

A $22M dead cap hit as the Broncos release Randy Gregory. This move taught us ALOT of what's to come. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil!

22 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Rachel Vigil

Do the Broncos need to trade Jeudy to get Mims more involved

Do the Broncos need to trade Jeudy to get Mims more involved? Plus we have lots of Nuggets Media Day talk with Jake Shapiro! Are Murray and Jokic no longer the best NBA duo?

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Does the Broncos win change how you feel about this team?

The Broncos get their first win of the season against the Bears - does this change how you feel about the team? Plus the Buffs get a "moral victory" on Saturday, was last weekend a fluke? Andrew Mason joins the show!

3 days ago

Broncos-Bears...

Rachel Vigil

Is a loss to the Bears more embarrassing than last weekend?

A large chunk of the US will be able to watch Broncos vs Bears - would a loss to CHI be more embarrassing than last weekend? Mark Grote joins Rachel Vigil from Chicago!

7 days ago

Bud Black...

Rachel Vigil

What’s The Bigger Milestone?

What's the bigger milestone? The Broncos getting beat by 70 or the Rockies losing 100 games? Plus we've got a new word you need to add to your vocabulary! Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil!

8 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Rachel Vigil

Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack?

Do we need to cut Courtland Sutton some slack? Plus is Rex Ryan embarrassing himself? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss!

9 days ago

