BLACK AND GOLD WEEKLY

Black and Gold Weekly: James Merilatt

Oct 4, 2023, 5:46 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

James Merilatt joins the show to discuss the radical impact that Coach Prime has had in Boulder both on and off the football field.

Black and Gold Weekly: Jeremy Bloom

CJ welcomes Jeremy Bloom to the show to discuss CU’s performance against Oregon, what to expect from the USC game, and how CU needs to do everything in their power to keep Coach Prime a Buff forever.

7 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly: Phillip Lindsay

CJ welcomes CU legend Phillip Lindsay to the show to talk all things Buffs before their big upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks.

14 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly: Daniel Graham talks about the 2-0 Buffs

Daniel Graham joins Black and Gold Weekly to discuss the dominance in Boulder

21 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly: Joel Klatt previews CU-Nebraska

CJ discusses the CU Buffaloes’ major win against TCU and dives into the performances of breakout stars Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter with special guest Joel Klatt.

27 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly: CU OC Sean Lewis joins the show

CJ brings CU Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis to the show to discuss the outlook of the Buffaloes before their first game of the season vs. TCU, and compares the composition of today’s team to those of Buffaloes past.

1 month ago

Kordell Stewart discusses the offseason moves by the Buffs

CJ welcomes former CU quarterback Kordell Stewart to the show to discuss the major offseason acquisitions of the CU Buffaloes, and how the recent addition of Deion Sanders to the organization will shape their upcoming football season.

1 month ago

