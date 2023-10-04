Black and Gold Weekly: James Merilatt
Oct 4, 2023, 5:46 PM
James Merilatt joins the show to discuss the radical impact that Coach Prime has had in Boulder both on and off the football field.
CJ welcomes Jeremy Bloom to the show to discuss CU’s performance against Oregon, what to expect from the USC game, and how CU needs to do everything in their power to keep Coach Prime a Buff forever.
7 days ago
CJ welcomes CU legend Phillip Lindsay to the show to talk all things Buffs before their big upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks.
14 days ago
Daniel Graham joins Black and Gold Weekly to discuss the dominance in Boulder
21 days ago
CJ discusses the CU Buffaloes’ major win against TCU and dives into the performances of breakout stars Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter with special guest Joel Klatt.
27 days ago
CJ brings CU Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis to the show to discuss the outlook of the Buffaloes before their first game of the season vs. TCU, and compares the composition of today’s team to those of Buffaloes past.
1 month ago
CJ welcomes former CU quarterback Kordell Stewart to the show to discuss the major offseason acquisitions of the CU Buffaloes, and how the recent addition of Deion Sanders to the organization will shape their upcoming football season.
1 month ago