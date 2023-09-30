Close
BUFFS

Michael Irvin praises CU freshman who broke record against USC

Sep 30, 2023, 2:49 PM

Omarion Miller #14 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A star was born for the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller set a school record for a freshman with 196 yards in the 48-41 loss to the No. 8 USC Trojans.

Miller hadn’t recorded a stat before the contest, not only showing out but topping NFL wide out Paul Richardson’s mark for yards by a first-year pass-catcher. The day was impressive enough to catch praise from longtime friend of head coach Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. One of the Dallas Cowboys best players ever was in town with FOX for the broadcast of the game. After it, he walked up to Miller and said, “That was an NFL out route—man, you made a play.”

Miller made a couple of absurd grabs in the contest, the longest went for 65 yards.

Miller also caught a sweet touchdown pass on the slide with Shedeur Sanders scrambling near the goal line. A play both quarterback and receiver will have on their highlight reels during the NFL Draft.

Out of the University of Miami where he won a national title, Irvin won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys. One of the most impactful players in the NFL in the 1990s, any praise of him toward somebody born in the mid-2000s.

Sanders threw for 371 yards, with Jimmy Horn Jr.—like Miller, also snagging seven catches.

“Omarion played his but off,” Sanders said.

The Buffaloes travel to Tempe next week where they’ll finally play a game against a non-ranked team or rival. Colorado is back at home the following week, hosting Stanford.

***

