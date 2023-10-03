There’s one key number that shows Russell Wilson is back

Is Russell Wilson fixed?

By at least one big number — the answer is, “Yes.”

So, let’s start there with a number that illustrates where Wilson was towards the end in Seattle … where he went last year … and where he is now:

9

Touchdown passes for Russell Wilson over the past four games. This is significant because this is the exact number of touchdown passes he posted in the first four games of the 2021 season, his final campaign in Seattle.

It took him 14 weeks — and 12 games — to reach that same tally last year. He didn’t throw his ninth touchdown pass of the 2022 campaign until the Dec. 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. By the time Wilson reached that number last year, the Broncos had already clinched their sixth-consecutive losing season.

That won’t be the case this year.

133

Points allowed by the Broncos over the last three games. That is the second-most in any three-game single-season span in Broncos history (as compiled through pro-football-reference.com). The last time Denver allowed more points in a three-game, single-season span was in the final three weeks of the 1962 campaign, when the Broncos surrendered 145 points.

And even when removing the Dolphins from the equation, the Broncos have allowed foes to far exceed their averages against other teams during this span. Washington has averaged 18.0 points per game against Arizona, Buffalo and Philadelphia, but dropped 35 points on the Broncos.

Chicago came into last Sunday averaging just 15.7 points per game, then exploded for 28 points against the Broncos — with the chance for more if they had not fallen short on fourth down in the red zone during the fourth quarter.

255

Yards from scrimmage amassed by Marvin Mims Jr. so far this season.

According to pro-football-reference.com, this is not only the highest total for any player with fewer than 75 snaps in the first four games of this season, but the second-highest since 2012 for any player with so few snaps in the first four games.

Mims’ 242 receiving yards so far this season are also the most for any player with 100 or fewer snaps played through four games since at least 2012. Mims has played just 65 snaps; he’s not even close to 100. But he outshines every other player this season — and for the 11 before it — who didn’t surpass the 100-snap threshold in the first four games.

***

