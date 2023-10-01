It’s been a long time since the Broncos had a rookie WR like Marvin Mims Jr.

CHICAGO — The only thing faster than Marvin Mims Jr. — at least based on his 40-yard dash time — is the pace at which the second-round pick is blossoming.

“I’ve been getting more comfortable as the games go along — as expected,” Mims said. “But these past couple of games, I felt real comfortable out there.”

Like an artist, Mims has found his true medium. Which is appropriate, because for him, playing the position isn’t just athleticism and technical skill.

“I like to see it as kind of like artwork, creating routes as you go — not really creating them, but putting your own little touch on them,” Mims said. “Being in the room with Courtland [Sutton] and [Jerry] Jeudy, guys who are known for doing that stuff and have been in the league for a while.

“And as I watch more film on other teams, I know exactly what I’m looking at, and not just watching it as a fan anymore. So that’s where my growth goes. Just more and more film study.

He isn’t fretting about the relative lack of playing time. Special-teams repetitions have helped. But he hasn’t played more than 27 percent of the snaps in a single game — and that came back in Week 1. And his offensive snap total has dropped from week to week — from 17 to 16 to 15 in Miami.

“I know we have a lot of different personnel groups, so whatever personnel group’s on the field, that’s who’s on the field,” Mims said. “But on offense and in the return game, I feel great with what I’m doing right now.”

The lack of snaps makes Mims’ stat line all the more notable.

Furthermore, the Broncos haven’t had a rookie pass catcher this productive, this soon, in a great many years. In fact, you have to go back to before the Broncos ever qualified for the playoffs, which is where this pregame Three Numbers begins …

48 (and why it means something relative to Marvin Mims Jr.)

Number of years since the Broncos had a rookie amass as many receiving yards in their first three games as Mims has this season. With 195 yards on seven catches, the opening three weeks for Marvin Mims Jr. is the second-most-productive by a rookie wideout in Broncos annals, trailing only Ring of Famer Rick Upchurch.

Upchurch began his nine-season career in 1975 with 262 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games. Mims has 195 yards and a touchdown on 7 receptions, good for a 27.9-yard average.

The willingness to go vertical to Mims in the last two weeks has resulted in 151 of his yards this season, which came on three receptions — two of which were early against Washington as the Broncos surged to a 21-3 lead. (The less mentioned about what has happened since then, the better.)

“Basically, you’re just taking opportunities as they come — especially in certain plays where they’re drawn up, if it’s specific coverage,” Mims said.

4

Number of times the Broncos allowed at least 34 points in the last eight games, including each of the last two weeks. Prior to that, the previous four 34-plus games accumulated over a 37-game span dating back to November 2020.

As for allowing at least 35 points, the Broncos did so in back-to-back games — 35 to Washington, 70 to Miami — for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2017 season — a span of 90 games in between, covering five full seasons and parts of two others.

5-19

The record for each of these two teams over the last 24 games heading into Sunday. Chicago lugs an 11-game losing streak into the contest. The Broncos’ 3-game skid seems a speed bump by comparison.

But another item worth noting is their recent losses. Sure, the Broncos have lost five of their last six outings dating back to the Christmas Day Massacre last year. And that hapless holiday effort and the Miami Mauling are probably the franchise’s most embarrassing defeats since the 59-14 carpet bombing foisted upon it by the Raiders in 2010.

But the other three defeats in that span are by a combined 6 points. Including a narrow, 3-point defeat to the leviathans from Kansas City.

Their 0-3 records are the same. But how they got there is not. The Broncos can point to a play here and there to separate them from 2-1. And then, surrendering even 70 points would appear far different. Chicago isn’t anywhere near that close.

***

