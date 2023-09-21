Black and Gold Weekly: Phillip Lindsay
Sep 20, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm
CJ welcomes CU legend Phillip Lindsay to the show to talk all things Buffs before their big upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks.
Sep 20, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm
CJ welcomes CU legend Phillip Lindsay to the show to talk all things Buffs before their big upcoming game against the Oregon Ducks.
Former Broncos WR Brandon Marshall is among those selected for the first step of the nomination process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
1 day ago
Daniel Graham joins Black and Gold Weekly to discuss the dominance in Boulder
7 days ago
CJ discusses the CU Buffaloes’ major win against TCU and dives into the performances of breakout stars Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter with special guest Joel Klatt.
14 days ago
CJ brings CU Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis to the show to discuss the outlook of the Buffaloes before their first game of the season vs. TCU, and compares the composition of today’s team to those of Buffaloes past.
20 days ago
CJ welcomes former CU quarterback Kordell Stewart to the show to discuss the major offseason acquisitions of the CU Buffaloes, and how the recent addition of Deion Sanders to the organization will shape their upcoming football season.
28 days ago