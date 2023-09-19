Close
BRONCOS

The AFC West is a combined 2-6 yet the Broncos are still in last

Sep 19, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:11 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The AFC West isn’t exactly off to a fast start this season.

Yet the Denver Broncos haven’t been able to take advantage of it.

The division boasts just a 2-6 record, with the Chiefs and Raiders both at 1-1, the only two teams to secure a victory. The Broncos and Chargers are still winless.

It’s frustrating for Denver, particularly because Las Vegas saw their victory comes against… the Broncos. There’s no reason Denver shouldn’t be at least 1-1, and frankly 2-0.

Kicking issues doomed them in Week 1 while playing the Raiders, along with a tough day from cornerback Damarri Mathis. In Week 2, it was Vance Jospeh’s defense having a brutal afternoon, Kareem Jackson getting ejected and a critical fumble by Russell Wilson. The Broncos somehow blew a 21-3 lead, to the Commanders, at home.

Not good.

Through two weeks Denver is one of nine teams in the NFL sporting an 0-2 record. They’re heavy underdogs at Miami this coming Sunday, staring 0-3 in the face.

And even though it’s absurdly early, the Broncos are already on track to pick No. 1 overall. There’s a long, long way to go before the “t” word should come into play (tanking), but with a potential need at QB moving forward, it is an intriguing possibility.

For now, though, this team just has to find a way to get a win. They’ve been outscored by only three points, as both losses have been gut-punches for fans to take.

And maybe it can start against the Dolphins. Stranger things have happened, and there’d be nothing like winning a game you’re not supposed to win to get the season back on track. Perhaps this team could thrive when they’re not the favorites and not playing at home.

Being a road underdog can create an “us against the world” mentality, and maybe that’s what they need.

Because right now, it isn’t working. And rather than being on top of the AFC West, the Broncos are at the bottom. That’s unfortunately a place that’s become all too familiar in recent seasons.

