BRONCOS

Jerry Jeudy good to go for Broncos against Commanders

Sep 15, 2023, 6:49 PM

Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After two days of full practice, Jerry Jeudy is set to go for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The Broncos’ Friday injury report did not list Jeudy as “questionable,” “doubtful” or “out.” This means the fourth-year wide receiver is expected to play after missing last week due to a hamstring injury.

When asked whether Jeudy would be on a pitch count, coach Sean Payton didn’t confirm or deny his plans for whether Jeudy would be at a full workload..

“He’s healthy. He’s good,” Payton said.

Wednesday, Jeudy detailed how close he came to playing in Week 1.

“I feel I could have went,” Jerry Jeudy said Wednesday. “We did a little bit of testing just to see how I feel — and I felt pretty good.

“But coaches wanted to be smart with the situation. I understand that, just protecting me as a player.”

BEYOND JERRY JEUDY ON THE INJURY REPORT

Rookie cornerback Riley Moss also progressed to a full practice workload. Moss sat out last week after seeing limited work in practice due to the core-muscle injury he suffered early in training camp.

The Broncos officially ruled out edge rusher Frank Clark (hip) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Clark suffered his injury during practice Wednesday. Dulcich injured his hamstring late in the first half last Sunday.

