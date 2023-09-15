Greg Penner is already among NFL’s most powerful owners

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner will join some of the biggest named owners in the NFL in a new committee formed by league commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a report from 104.3 The Fan contributor and 9 News’ Mike Klis.

Goodell-appointed super committee consists of Atlanta’s Arthur Blank, New England’s Robert Kraft and Cleveland’s Jimmy Haslam while Kansas City owner Clark Hunt, chairman of the league’s finance committee, will be involved.

According to a memo Goodell sent to all NFL teams (and obtained by Klis), the commissioner wrote:

“We have created a new Special Committee that will address all aspects of ownership policy. Following the Denver and Washington transactions, the Finance Committee agreed that it would be appropriate to look at the full range of ownership policies, including permitted debt levels, minimum equity requirements and holding periods, eligible categories of investors, and expanding opportunities for more diverse ownership. The Special Committee will seek to complete its work in time for the 2024 Annual Meeting so that any recommendations it makes can be reviewed by the Finance Committee and the full membership in advance of another club sale.

Given that franchise values have soared culminating in the recent purchases of the Washington Commanders and Penner’s successful bid of the Broncos, the league is expected to look at the minimum stake requirements it takes to be an owner. Given Denver and D.C. are solid markets but not the absolute top projecting the nearly $10 billion combined it took to buy the two on a franchise like Chicago or Dallas could mean that exact price for a big-money team.

For Penner, who has only been in the club for about 13 months, to get this invite is a great sign for Broncos Country. It’s obvious that by far the richest group coming into the league would have some inherent power but now Denver fans know their club will be represented in the most important backrooms.

***

