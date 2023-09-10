Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton explains his controversial onside kick decision

Sep 10, 2023, 5:40 PM

Sean Payton head coach Denver Broncos...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Sean Payton is one of the best playcallers in NFL history and his most famous decision was a successful onside kick in the Super Bowl.

So Payton took the play that helped him win him a title for the New Orleans Saints and used the ambush to begin his Denver Broncos tenure. It worked too—well until Payton’s stunner was called back by Bill Vinovich for an illegal touch. The Las Vegas Raiders used the short field to take an early lead and score one of their two touchdowns on the day in what would be a 17-16 Broncos loss.

Denver is now 4-10 when Vinovich has the whistle, the same referee who officiated the controversial 2019 NFC Title Game. He didn’t throw a flag or own up to the mistake that let the Los Angeles Rams get away with an obvious pass interference foul, helping to cost the Saints (and Payton) another Super Bowl berth. Vinovich hasn’t worked a game in New Orleans since that day, but he was back working Payton’s debut in orange and blue.

“It wasn’t like a random—we just felt like saw leverage opportunity and someone we wanted to take advantage of,” Payton said. “Obviously, we didn’t want to contact the ball before 10 yards but it was kind of being aggressive and yet we felt like we came to win a game.”

The Raiders scored a touchdown to cap a short 44-yard drive just five and a half minutes into the game. The Broncos answered back with a nearly nine-minute touchdown drive that would’ve tied the contest but Will Lutz missed the extra point—which became significant at game’s end.

“It was something we discussed, if we won the toss we were going to defer,” Payton said. “Then obviously we wanted to kick it over on our sideline. So yeah, it was just one of those things that we felt percentage-wise we felt pretty good about the odds.”

The Raiders only truly had five possessions in the game and scored on three of them.

***

Broncos

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The mistakes were familiar, but this Broncos team wasn’t

For the Broncos, yes, things are different with Sean Payton. Even though the result -- a 17-16 loss -- was hauntingly familiar.

24 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

DMac

Don’t blame Russ for the Broncos loss to the Raiders on Sunday

On a maddening day at Empower Field, the Broncos much-maligned quarterback was the least of the team's problems in another loss

24 hours ago

Wil Lutz...

Will Petersen

Broncos lose by a point after kicker Wil Lutz leaves four on the field

Wil Lutz missed an extra point in the first quarter, keeping the score at 7-6, and in the third quarter he missed a 55-yard field goal

24 hours ago

Greg Dulcich of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson loses key target in first half of Week 1

Greg Dulcich is once again out with a leg injury as the young Denver Broncos tight end left the first game of the 2023 NFL season

24 hours ago

Caden Sterns...

Will Petersen

Broncos safety carted off, already ruled out for rest of game

Broncos safety Caden Sterns was introduced pregame as a starting safety along with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, but hurt his knee

24 hours ago

Broncos' playing field...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos’ playing field has a new look

It seems like everything is different this year around the Denver Broncos. Right down to the Broncos' playing field.

24 hours ago

Sean Payton explains his controversial onside kick decision